Rob Warner's top 11 moments

In the latest issue of Mountain Biking UK, which is out now, we caught up with the legendary Rob Warner two decades after his first (and only) DH MTB World Cup win. We asked Rob what his top 11 moments were over the last 20 years.

1. Getting fired from his first and only ‘proper’ job, working for Rover cars, after just six months. The rest is history…

2. Racing Man vs. Horse vs. Bike in the early ’90s. “I was caught up in the epicness of mountain biking then.”

3. Finishing one place ahead of John Tomac at the DH World Championships in 1993. “My chain came off on the first turn, I rolled down and got 19th, one place ahead of Tomac. MBUK loved that and signed me for ’94.”

4. Getting off to a flying start in World Cup racing in 1994. Rob qualified in the top 10 at his first race in Cap-d’Ail, France, but punctured in the final. His second race was in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada where he finished third.

5. Winning the Kaprun World Cup in 1996.

As aggressive as ever on his bike, Warner can still ride like a demon

6. Breaking a testicle jumping the road at Cap-d’Ail.

7. Giving Jason McRoy his last ever ride down at the Kirchzarten Worlds in Germany in 1995. “Jason’s ashes were taped to my bike in a film canister. I qualified third but my chain dropped in the final. Still, made the top 10 though…”

8. Winning three National Championships. “At the time, they were probably the most important races to me.”

9. Appearing on mainstream TV shows You Bet! and The Weakest Link. There are clips on YouTube of both appearances for the curious...

10. Getting fired by Giant at Sea Otter, then reinstated shortly afterwards.

11 Doing the commentary for Danny Hart’s 2011 World Championships winning run in Champéry, which is one of the most-watched mountain bike clips online.

