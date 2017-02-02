Subscribe to Mountain Biking UK and get a pair of Tifosi Tyrant glasses

Subscribe to Mountain Biking UK and receive a pair of Tifosi Tyrant glasses worth £59.99. Plus save 24 percent on the shop price!

About the Tifosi Tyrant glasses

Extremely high alternative bending strength

High resistance to chemical and UV damage

Hydrophilic rubber ear and nose pieces for a no-slip fit

Adjustable ear pieces

Vented lenses

About Mountain Biking UK

Mountain Biking UK celebrates everything that is great about mountain biking, inspiring and enabling riders of all abilities and ages to get out and have a better time on their bike — and a refresh in summer 2016 means it’s even more informative, fun and engaging than ever.

In each issue of MBUK you'll find the very best features showcasing the most exciting and stunning places to ride in the world, easy-to-follow technique guides, step-by-step maintenance tips, reviews of the latest must-have kit, plus exclusive info on the newest and best bikes that you can buy. It's the ultimate mountain bike hit all in one place!

Subscribe to MBUK HERE

*Terms & conditions: Full details of the Direct Debit Guarantee will be provided and are available on request. Gifts are subject to availability. Please allow 60 days for delivery of your gift. You will receive 13 issues per year. Your subscription will start with the next available issue. If at any time you are dissatisfied please notify us in writing and we will refund you for all unmailed issues. In the unlikely event your selected gift is unavailable, we reserve the right to send an alternative gift. 24 percent saving is based on buying 13 issues at full UK shop price. Offer expires 1 March 2017.

This article was originally published in Mountain Biking UK magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.