Subscribe to Cycling Plus and get a CycleOps Joule computer

Subscribe to Cycling Plus and for a limited time and we will send you a CycleOps Joule cycling computer worth £80!

PLUS save 24% on the shop price!*

About the CycleOps Joule computer

Customisable dashboard

Historical reporting

GPS tracking

Measures altitude, TSS, normalised power and other critical training data

ANT+ wireless protocol

300 hours typical battery life

About Cycling Plus

Cycling Plus is the manual for the modern road cyclist. Whether you cycling weekly, are an occasional new rider or a Tour de France fan you'll find everything you need.

Every issue is packed with unrivalled, expert reviews of the latest road bikes and gear, inspirational routes and rides from the UK and around the world, evocative features that take you inside every aspect of cycling and unmatched nutrition, fitness and training advice guaranteed to help you get the best from yourself and your bike.

Subscribe to Cycling Plus HERE

*Terms and conditions: Offer open to new UK customers subscribing to the print edition only. Full details of the Direct Debit Guarantee will be provided and are available on request. Gifts are subject to availability. Please allow 60 days for delivery of your gift. You will receive 13 issues per year. Your subscription will start with the next available issue. If at any time you are dissatisfied please notify us in writing and we will refund you for all unmailed issues. In the unlikely event your selected gift is unavailable, we reserve the right to send an alternative gift. 24% saving based on buying 13 issues at full UK shop price. Offer ends: 10/01/17

This article was originally published in Cycling Plus magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.