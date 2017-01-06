The February edition of Cycling Plus is out now!

Carbon is still king when it comes to frame material, but there’s still plenty of choice to be had. So we dive headfirst into that choice in our first grouptest of 2017; six bikes of all manner of materials when carbon just won’t do, from the likes of Genesis, Focus and Dolan.

Carbon does feature in our second grouptest in the attractive form of Open’s U.P. and Cannondale’s Slate, names that give a hint as to what the test’s theme might be. Namely, when the wanderlust strikes and the tarmac ends, what’s the best way to keep exploring?

Six non-carbon steeds put their pedal to the metal in this month's bike test

There are also first rides of the Merida Scultera Disc 6000, Cervélo S2 105, Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS eTap Disc, Argon 18 NitrOGEN and the Bianchi Oltre X1. There's plenty of new kit reviewed too, including the Astute Skycarb VT saddle, Bontrager Pro handlebar, Rapha Helmet and Lezyne's Enhanced Super GPS. In our kit grouptests there’s a rundown of the best kit for newcomers to cycling and an item essential for this time of year, all-weather jerseys.

In features we have the first in a new series, Best of British, which profiles successful British manufacturers by going for a ride on their own patch. This month we visit Endura’s HQ in Livingston. We also list the resolutions that might mean revolutions for your 2017 form, and follow that distinctly British scene in the cycling calendar, hill climbing. Plus, we go riding in the Ayrshire ‘Alps’ — the home roads of Graeme Obree — in Big Ride.

We peel back the layers at Endura in the first of our 'Best of British' series, looking at great British manufacturing

How to… this month comes packed with its usual tips and tricks to improve your riding, including getting your saddle height right, building your fitness base and layering for winter.

Our free bonus magazine this month comes in the shapely form of a 36-page World’s Best Rides guide, profiling some of the premier destinations to ride on the planet. The Colorado Rockies, Swiss Alps, Basque Country, Norway’s Atlantic Ocean Road and Lanzarote are just some of the places we dissect.

