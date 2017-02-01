The March edition of Cycling Plus is out now!

In that post-Christmas period where most are tightening the purse strings, it’s good to know there’s still a bargain to be had in the road bike market. This month’s grouptest pits six steeds with a top price of £525 against each other.

But those with a few more quid going spare might be interested in our second bike test, called ‘Double or Bust’. Essentially we take three bikes, doubling the cost each time to see whether the extra investment was rewarded, starting with the Lapierre Audacio 300 CP (£1,000), moving to the Forme Flash 2 (£2,000) and finally the Felt FR2 (£4,000).

Our gear grouptests include 14 budget helmets at £70 or under and the latest in fitness tech, from Oakley's smart Radar Pace specs to Garmin’s Fenix 3 watch.

What can £500 get you these days? Plenty, it seems

In First Ride we have the Specialized Roubaix Elite, Bianchi Infinito CV Disc Ultegra, Giant TCX Advanced Pro 1 and Cannondale CAADX 105. In New Kit there are reviews of the Specialized Roval CLX32 Disc wheels, saddles in the shape of the Brooks Cambium C13 Carved and the Astute Skylab Lite, the Scott Cadence Plus helmet, the Zwift training app and Shimano S-Phyre RC9 pro race shoes.

In features there’s a look at how to get the most out of Strava, 10 of the best climbs you might not have heard of in Europe and we go behind the scenes at Brompton. We also jet off to Monaco to speak and ride with Chris Froome, mano a mano.

We take to the road with the Tour de France champ

There’s also vital training tips in How To, with how to keep your weight loss resolutions, treat wounds, boost your immune system and pedal like a pro.

And as a special gift to go with our Strava feature, this month’s mag comes with a promotion code (inside a waterproof phone wallet) for two months free Strava Premium!

This article was originally published in Cycling Plus magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.