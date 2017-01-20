£10 off any purchase over £50 for today at Amazon UK

Today Amazon was ranked as the #1 website for customer satisfaction for a second year running (survey by the UK Institute of Customer Service) and as a gesture of thanks it's offering £10 off anything on the site if you spend £50 or more. Luckily for us, Amazon sells plenty of cycling gear, and here we've selected five of the best products for £50 for this special edition of BikeRadar Bargains.

Read on to see our recommendations and to get the £10 saving code.

SealSkinz Men's Highland XP Claw gloves

If you're looking for the warmest hands possible, lobster gloves are a no brainer

Those in the Northern Hemisphere are still locked in the icy claws of winter and for those looking for the toastiest phalanges possible, look no further than these lobster claw style gloves from SealSkinz.

Kryptonite Strong Hold above ground lock

Installing a ground anchor is an easy way to ensure peace of mind when locking your bike up

Having your bike stolen really, really sucks, and one of the best things you can do to keep your pride and joy secure at home is to fit a ground anchor to your garage or shed. This bulky unit from Kryptonite includes everything you need to install and trust us you’ll sleep easier having done so.

Bollé Cervin 11613 sunglasses

These shades from Bollé should look good off the bike too

If you're after a pair of cycling shades that won't look too naff off the bike, you could do much worse than these simple shades from Bollé. With wraparound frames and shade-friendly rose tint lenses, these are a great option at £50.

SRAM PC X01 Eagle 12-speed chain

With a £10 saving, this is the cheapest Eagle chain we've seen on the net

If you're a chronic drivetrain eater and are in the fortunate position to be riding Eagle, it's definitely worth picking up one of these replacement chains at £40 today, which is the cheapest we've spotted them on the net.

Uvex FP 1 helmet

The Uvex FP1 is a great entry level helmet

If you're a rad dude who appreciates urban graffiti styling and are also in the market for a new helmet, we've got you sorted — this simple road helmet from Uvex is a great looking entry level option for any road cyclist.

How to redeem your £10 saving

To claim your £10 saving on any order over £50 from Amazon UK, enter the discount code BIGTHANKS at the checkout. Offer ends at 23:59GMT on the 20 January 2017.