BikeRadar Bargains: The 5 best discounted bikes in the January sales

The seemingly endless stream of sales and discount events continues as we move into the new year, and for this week's edition of BikeRadar Bargains we've pulled together the best bikes featured in this year's January sales.

Charge Cooker 3 — £1,199.99 £618.42

The 2.8

With close to 50 percent off, this rowdy 27.5+ hardtail from Charge is hard to pass up. Spinning on meaty, 2.8" wide WTB Trailblazer tyres, this plump rubber should provide enough rear-end cush' for even the hackiest of riders.

B'Twin Ultra 700 — £750 £599

At £599 for a 105 equipped bike, this B'Twin is one of the best value road bikes currently on the market

At £599 for a Shimano 105 drivetrain equipped bike, this budget road bike from Decathlon's own brand B'Twin presents ridiculously good value for money.

While the overall build is nothing to write home about, the handsome alloy frame and dependable groupset make this an ideal platform for future upgrades.

Saracen Avro 1 — £1,699.99 £899.99

The Avro has been discontinued for 2017, but the full carbon 'cross bike still presents excellent value for money

If you fancy getting a bit more gnarly in 2017 then perhaps you should consider a 'cross bike. Although the Saracen Avro has been discontinued for 2017, the previous year's model still presents excellent value for money with a full carbon frameset and Tiagra 10-speed groupset.

Creme CafeRacer Solo Ladies 3spd — £599.99 £307.79

Cruise in style with this porteur rack equipped bike from Creme

This mixte style bike from Creme is the most practical of the bunch, coming with a porteur rack, mudguards and front and rear lighting, all for just £307. The three-speed drivetrain will also be easy to maintain and the upright position will make for some very casual pootling. We'll take blue please.

Orbea Orca M12 2016 — £4,699 £2,699.99

With a full SRAM RED groupset, this Orca looks to be a featherweight ride

If you're looking for a more high zoot road bike in your life, this massively discounted Orbea Orca is worth a look. Kitted out with a full featherweight SRAM Red groupset and light Mavic Ksyrium wheels this bike is certainly no whale.