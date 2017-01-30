BikeRadar Bargains: last-chance January sales deals

Hooray, it's payday! (Or it's about to be, or just was, depending on how it works at your place of employment). January has felt like a long, long month, so why not celebrate it's departure with a little purchase? And what could be better than a new bike that will help fulfil those New Years resolutions of a fitter, faster, happier year? A new bike with a bundle of cash off the price, that's what.

So here is our pick of the best bike-based bargains to be found at the end of the sales. Don't forget, if you're in the market for other gear, many sites also have additional money off to help shift the last of that 2016 stock before the shiny new products arrive, so there are plenty of bargains to be found so long as you don't mind having last year's kit.

Trek Crockett 7 2016 Cyclocross Bike - was £1,400.00, now £925.00

Get your 'cross on with this offering from Trek

Another option for the 'cross rider out there, or just someone who wants a sturdy bike with grippier tyres than the average road-focussed offering. The Trek Crockett 7 has an aluminium frame, carbon forks and steerer, SRAM Force 11spd groupset and is still available in a good range of sizes.

Available with a 33% discount from Evans Cycles

Trek Emonda SLR 10 2016 Road Bike - was £9,000.00, now £6,000.00

A top whack bike with a serious discount

Who fancies a super bike with a super discount? You can get your mitts on the Trek Emonda SLR with it's ultralight carbon frame and forks, SRAM RED groupset, Bontrager carbon finishing kit, Tune wheelset and Vittoria tyres for a cool £3000 less than the RRP. However, as ever there's a catch, and in this case it's that there's only one size left. So if you happen to take a 58cm frame and are in the market for a rather swish new bike, act now.

Available with a 33% discount from Evans Cycles

Orbea Orca M35SE 2016 - was £1,999.00, now £1,099.00

Not a bad price for a carbon framed road bike

From the best part of 2 grand down to just £1,000 - that's not a bad discount! The Orbea Orca M35SE features a carbon frame and fork plus Shimano 105 gearing and Tektro brakes, and is available in a wide range of sizes.

Available from Cycle Surgery

2016 Specialized Stumpjumper FSR Expert Carbon 650b Mountain Bike - was £4,500.00, now £3,375.00

If you love your carbon, but hate paying full price, this'll catch your eye

When we tested the Specialized Stumpjumper FSR Carbon, we stated that this is the bike for your if 'you're looking for a super smooth and stable ride that's great for tight, slower speed singletrack and trail riding'. With a carbon frame, RockShox Yari RC Boost forks and RockShox Monarch RT Autosag shock, it's got a fair old whack of money off the RRP now, and is available in a size small and medium. Bargain, anyone?

Available with a 25% discount from Leisure Lakes Bikes

Trek Cali S Disc Womens Hardtail Mountain Bike 2016 - was £550.00, now £399.99

A good women's hard tail for getting started with mountain biking

A women's specific bike for those getting started on the trail. It features a women's specific frame design, Shimano 3x9 drivetrain, SR Suntour XCM forks with 100mm of travel and Tektro hydraulic disc brakes.

Available with 27% off from Leisure Lakes Bikes