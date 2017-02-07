Buyer’s guide to road bike wheels

Keith Bontrager famously said of bicycle parts, "Strong. Light. Cheap. Pick two." It's a saying that still completely (and unfortunately) holds true when it comes to road bike wheels, which once you've got a quality frame are arguably the best upgrade you can give your steed.

As the means to keeping you rolling, wheels must offer smooth and dependable hubs for drive, high stiffness for accurate tracking, be able to hold a tyre at great pressure, provide a surface for consistent braking, and achieve all of this while still being as lightweight as possible.

Upgrading to a wheelset that hits these marks more accurately than what you're currently riding can inject some serious new life into a bike. Improvements can include an improved ride quality, faster average speeds, greater braking ability or just a lower weight — something that helps with both acceleration and deceleration.

With thousands of options available, buying new wheels can be a confusing task. This buyer’s guide will help you to know what to look for in wheels, understand the various features and what commonly used terms mean.

The anatomy of a road bike wheel

Hub – The wheel spins around the hub that sits at its axis. On the rear wheel, the hub features a freehub mechanism (unless you're riding a fixed-wheel bike), which allows the bike to coast, but drives forward as desired when you stomp on the pedals. The hub contains the axle, which is what attaches the wheel to the bike.

– The wheel spins around the hub that sits at its axis. On the rear wheel, the hub features a freehub mechanism (unless you're riding a fixed-wheel bike), which allows the bike to coast, but drives forward as desired when you stomp on the pedals. The hub contains the axle, which is what attaches the wheel to the bike. Spokes – Pieces of wire or similar that lace the hubs to the rim. The number of spokes per wheel and the material choice is important.

– Pieces of wire or similar that lace the hubs to the rim. The number of spokes per wheel and the material choice is important. Nipples – The spokes thread into a special nut called a nipple. Most wheels can be straightened through adjusting spoke tension via the nipple.

– The spokes thread into a special nut called a nipple. Most wheels can be straightened through adjusting spoke tension via the nipple. Rim – Sitting on the outside of the wheel, the rim holds the tyre and provides a braking surface for rim-brake equipped bikes.

What type of road wheels should I buy?

Just as road bikes are now increasingly being designated according to their use (race, endurance, aero, adventure and so on), wheels too fit into similar categories. Knowing what type of rider you are and what you want out of your wheel upgrade will simplify and narrow your choices.

Climbing wheels

Rotating weight is felt most when ascending, so a wheel suited to climbing is usually designed with low weight in mind. Such wheels generally feature a shallow-profile rim and a low spoke count.

Another benefit of such a wheel is seen in ride quality. Typically, the deeper a rim gets in its shape, the harsher the ride — therefore climbing wheels are often more compliant.

Where a wheelset is below 1,500g and doesn’t claim to be aerodynamic, it can often be put into the climbing category. When budget is no issue, a superlight climbing wheelset should weigh between 900g and 1,300g.

Mid-section aerodynamic wheels

Aerodynamic wheels have quickly become a popular choice for creating that ‘pro look’. An aerodynamic wheel will usually feature a deeper section rim, with a rim depth of around 30mm being the typical starting point.

As aero designs have improved in recent years, there has been a big uptake in these mid-depth wheels — which unlike some deep-section models (see below) now provide a sensible balance between low weight, ride quality and improved performance against the wind.

Aerodynamic rims are often made from carbon fibre in order to keep weight low. However, budget options are likely to be made of or feature aluminium, so will be heavy.

Deep-section aerodynamic wheels

Deep racing wheels offer aerodynamic benefits, but only at higher speeds

When speed is a priority, a deep-section rim of 50mm or more cuts through the wind with less turbulence. However, the additional depth can cause problems if riding in high cross-winds and often adds weight, which is why mid-depth wheels have become a popular compromise outside of time trials and fast sprint courses.

People who race on deep aerodynamic wheels will often own a set of training wheels for use outside of racing.

Training wheels

While speed and low weight are a priority for racing wheels, training or ‘everyday’ wheels must be durable and able take a beating.

Because rims wear out over time with braking, alloy training wheels are often best. A custom, handbuilt wheelset — where replacement spokes and rims are relatively cheap — are a good choice (see below for more on these). Other options are budget wheels from major brands, which can be quite solid and have parts that aren't too expensive to replace.

For this type of usage, expect a wheelset weight of 1,500–1,800g for something that is well priced. A budget wheelset is likely to be 1,900g or over.

Gravel / adventure / touring wheels

Back-country road or gravel riding, which is fast growing in popularity, calls on similar demands to a good touring wheelset. The wheels must be near over-built for the occasion and easily serviceable. For this type of riding, a high spoke count (28-32) wheelset is often best.

What type of tyres do my wheels use?

There are three types of tyres for road bikes and each type needs a specific rim. For more details, read our explanation on the differences between tubes, tubeless and tubular.

Clincher tyres explained

The term 'clincher' refers to standard tyres that use separate inner tubes to hold the air. This is the most common wheel type on road bikes. Generally, where tyre type isn’t mentioned it's safe to assume it's a clincher.

Tubular tyres explained

Tubular tyres require plenty of work to get them set up

Tubulars, while less known, are nothing new. While they too use inner tubes, they're stitched into a fully enclosed casing that's then glued to the rim.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why tubulars are best kept for racing. While they continue to be the standard in professional racing, there are very few everyday riders who can simply (or reliably) repair them when out on the road.

Tubeless tyres explained

Tubeless rims are another mountain biking innovation that's becoming more common on the road — pictured is an airtight rim design

Tubeless, a technology that's been well-proven in mountain biking, has increasingly got some brands touting its benefits for road too.

A tubeless road tyre is effectively an airtight clincher system that uses no inner tube. Tubeless rims are also backwards compatible with clincher tyres.

Road wheel rim materials

Modern wheels are available in two common material types: carbon fibre or aluminium. Aluminium is typically found in any wheel below £800 / $1,200 / AU$1,500. Carbon fibre has become the standard for performance race wheels, where stiffness and light weight are an absolute priority.

Aluminium still sets the benchmark for braking performance, although carbon rims are making strides in this area all the time.

What diameter are road wheels?

The standard road bike rim size is 700c, with the name coming from an approximate metric measurement taken from the diameter of the wheel including an inflated tyre. Rarely do modern road bikes sway from 700c wheels.

If you look closely enough at your road bike tyre, you’ll likely see numbers such as 23-622 or 25-622. These numbers are the international tyre sizing standard, with the first numbers referring to the tyre width (23c, 25c). The second series of numbers, in this case 622, is the bead seat diameter (BSD) of the tyre designed to fit a 700c rim.

Road wheel rim width explained

Internal rim width is becoming a very popular metric to look at in road wheels

While the 622mm bead seat diameter is an industry standard, the width of the rim is not. Recently there has been a trend towards wider rims because they offer greater tyre volume and a stiffer wheel, which in turn provides a more comfortable ride, improved bike control, lower rolling resistance and potentially fewer flats. For those racing, wider rims have been shown to be more aerodynamic too.

The confusing part is that some brands quote external rim width, while others internal. Looking to internal width, anything under 14mm is considered very narrow, 19mm and over is wide and anything between is sufficient for common 23-25c tyres.

Axle sizes

If your road bike was built in the last 20 years and has rim brakes, it most likely has a 130mm width quick release rear axle (written as 130mm QR or 130x9mm), and a 100mm (100 QR, or 100x9mm) quick release front.

However, the introduction of disc brakes has greatly confused this and now there are multiple standards for bikes with disc brakes, many of which like the brakes themselves are thru-axle designs borrowed from mountain biking. It is best to refer back to the manufacturer of your bike to find out exactly what standard is used on your model.

Freehubs and drivetrain compatibility

Situated on the right-side of the rear hub, the freehub is what holds the drivetrain’s cassette and allows drive to the rear wheel. Although most 11-speed designs are now backwards compatible, you must be careful to match the freehub to your drivetrain brand.

Shimano freehubs

This spline system hasn’t changed a great deal in the last 20 years, with the exception of 11-speed forcing a wider freehub. The latest Shimano-compatible 11-speed wheels include a washer for use with 8-, 9- or 10-speed cassettes.

If you have an 11-speed drivetrain you will need to ensure the wheels are 11-speed compatible.

It is possible to buy a cassette that will allow you to use an 11-speed drivetrain with 10-speed wheels. Such a thing exists from the likes of Token, Edco and others. Just be aware that they are generally more expensive.

Ensure that the freehub body is right for your drivetrain — number of gears and brand does matter

Beware of older Shimano 10-speed wheels from 2011. These featured a narrower 10-speed only freehub body with taller splines and so will not work with any other speed cassette.

SRAM cassettes use Shimano’s spline system, so are nearly all cross-compatible. The exception here is SRAM’s new 1x11 specific XD-Driver, which is its own standard.

Campagnolo freehubs

The freehub diameter and splines of Campagnolo freehubs are very different to that of Shimano/SRAM. If you have Campagnolo gearing, ensure that the freehub body is matched.

Many aftermarket wheel brands will sell freehub bodies as a replacement part — so it’s possible to switch a Campagnolo wheel to Shimano and vice-versa (Shimano-branded wheels being a key exception here).

Freehub design and durability

The internal mechanisms of freehubs vary greatly from brand to brand and, as a moving part, do require occasional lubrication and maintenance. Generally, more expensive designs allow easier servicing and maintenance of the mechanism with only basic tools required. Some cheaper designs aren't as easily serviced, while certain brands (such as Shimano) recommend replacing the whole concealed unit if worn.

Freehub ratchet speeds

A feature that’s commonly overlooked in a hub is the ratchet speed or the angle of uptake. Hubs typically don’t go lower than 18 points of engagement per 360-degree revolution, but hubs that offer more can provide the feeling of faster acceleration out of corners.

Road wheel braking explained

Rim brakes have long been the standard for road bikes. But as mentioned above, disc braking, a technology proven with cars, motorbikes and mountain bikes, is fast becoming a popular choice for road cyclists.

While most wheels are still designed for rim brakes, disc brakes add another element to the decision-making process.

Rim brake road wheels

Many road bike wheels are still designed for use with rim brakes, which means the rim must offer a consistent braking surface. This is why most quality aluminium rims claim to offer a ‘machined’ surface, which generally guarantees an even braking surface at manufacturing.

Over time, braking in gritty conditions will not just wear down the brake pads, but the rims too. A worn brake track can be dangerous because the high pressure of a road tyre can cause the rim to crack and explode. Look for a small dimple or groove on the surface of your rim — this is a wear indicator. When it starts disappearing, it's time to get your rim or wheel replaced.

Carbon rims typically don’t perform as well when braking, nor last as long as aluminium rims — especially in the wet. Keep this in mind if you're considering a carbon wheel for everyday use.

Disc brake road wheels

Disc brake wheels feature a hub with a mount for the disc rotor. Because of the high forces these rotors exert on a wheel when braking, disc-brake wheels often feature higher spoke counts. The latest designs do away with the rim braking surface entirely and modify this traditionally reinforced area to achieve lower weight.

It’s worth noting that fitting disc brakes to a road bike isn’t as simple as swapping out the wheels, both the frame and fork must be designed to accept disc brakes too.

Disc brakes are fast becoming popular among those who don't race. Pictured is a Shimano Centerlock spline system to hold a disc brake rotor. The other system is a six-bolt mount

When buying disc brake wheels, it's worth being aware that there are two types of rotor mount: Center Lock and six-bolt. Center Lock is a splined system from Shimano, which with the use of an adaptor, can also use six-bolt rotors. Six-bolt hubs can only fit six-bolt rotors.

Spokes

Spokes lace the hub to the rim. Generally, wheels with higher spoke counts are stronger and more durable, but this comes with a weight penalty.

Typically a spoke is made from a piece of stainless steel wire that’s been cold-forged and then had a thread added to it. Some higher-end wheels can also feature spokes made from aluminium, carbon fibre or even titanium.

When it comes to a quality wheel build, correct spoke tension is critical. Too loose and the spokes can unwind, and the constant flex will eventually lead to broken spokes or cracked rims. Too tight and the ride quality will be harsh, with an increased risk of the rim cracking at the spoke attachment point.

Factory vs. handbuilt wheels

The merits of factory vs. handbuilt wheels are often argued.

Confusingly factory wheels are, in fact, commonly built by hand. The key distinction however is that factory wheels are built to an exact specification and you buy them as an off-the-shelf item, often with proprietary spoke and rim designs.

Handbuilt wheels take a more classical approach, where the hubs, spokes, nipples and rims can be bought separately and chosen to best suit a rider's individual needs.

Generally speaking, race wheels, whether climbing or aerodynamic, are mostly sold as factory options. The big wheel brands dominate this space due to their research, development and marketing through sponsored teams.

Handbuilt wheels are commonly kept for training, long-distance and everyday uses. However, there are of course examples where the opposites are true.

Buying secondhand road bike wheels

Wheels can be expensive and secondhand items are commonly available for sale. Just as with a bike, the actual use and repair history of the wheels is crucially important when buying used.

Your first step is to check how straight (true) the wheel is. Give it a spin and ensure it’s not buckled. Also check for any 'hop' within the height of the rim.

Rims – Check for wear of the brake surface, which should be flat and without any concave shape. Look for any sign of chips and then inspect the whole rim for cracks, especially around the spokes.

– Check for wear of the brake surface, which should be flat and without any concave shape. Look for any sign of chips and then inspect the whole rim for cracks, especially around the spokes. Spokes – Check that all the spokes are straight and without gouges or scratches. Squeeze the spokes two at a time — all the ones on the right should feel roughly even in tension with each other. Now do the same for the left, which should feel similar. Unevenness is a sign of a bent rim that’s being held in shape by spoke tension.

– Check that all the spokes are straight and without gouges or scratches. Squeeze the spokes two at a time — all the ones on the right should feel roughly even in tension with each other. Now do the same for the left, which should feel similar. Unevenness is a sign of a bent rim that’s being held in shape by spoke tension. Hubs – Spin the wheels by holding onto the hub axles. The bearings should spin freely without any drag or notching. Check that the freehub spins, yet grabs when you rotate it forward. Also, be sure to double check freehub compatibility with your gears (as outlined above).

Best road wheels — our top picks

