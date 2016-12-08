Cycling gifts: the ultimate Christmas gift guide for cyclists

If you're not a cyclist, here are 30 great reasons to be one. But that's probably not why you're here. You're here because you know a cyclist and you want to make them the happiest they've ever been this Christmas. Or perhaps you're a bike fiend looking for some inspiration for your wishlist.

Either way, we can help with our huge list of Christmas gift ideas.

Below you'll find an ever-evolving list of fantastic cycling-related Christmas gift ideas, categorised for different types of rider and into different cycling disciplines. We keep this guide updated so make sure to keep checking in. Go forth and find that ultimate cycling gift.

The best gifts for road cyclists

Like a strong tailwind, rich coffee and a smooth road without cars, here are 12 gifts guaranteed to make any roadie smile.

The best gifts for mountain bikers

We’ve gathered together a selection of items running the gamut from affordable stocking stuffers to blow-out presents that'll have your MTB-riding recipient weeping tears of gratitude.

The best gifts for road cycling women

From covetable kit and accessories to cycle-inspired jewellery there are some stunning gift ideas in this collection.

Why wear boring arm warmers when you can get prints like this?

The best gifts for mountain biking women

Whether you're looking for inspiration for yourself or someone else, we've got some great Christmas present suggestions for mountain biking women, covering the practical to the fun, and the stocking-filler to the dream gift. All are awesome, and frankly we'd be happy to find any (or all?) under the tree come the bi

The best gifts for the gadget-obsessed cyclist

Cyclists are a varied breed, ranging from the wild and wooly to the quantitative and analytical. If your loved one falls into that latter camp, here are some data-driven gifts sure to get his or her inner statistician counting their blessings.

The GoPro Hero 5 is going to be on a lot of Christmas lists

The best gifts for the mud-loving cyclocrosser

Cyclocross appeals to a large cross section of cyclists for a number of reasons, but the most compelling reason of all is the excuse to buy a bucketload of new, shiny kit. If you have a cyclocross rider in your life, make them happy with something from our list below.

The Nanopuff Pullover will keep cross riders warm after a race

The best gifts for adrenaline junkies

Do you have a biker on your list this year? Does he or she like pushing their limits, going fast and taking chances, or are they rough on their gear? Do they occasionally find themselves on the wrong side of the delicate line of control? Here are our gift ideas for them.

Best gifts for commuter cyclists

Now it's the turn of the commuter cyclist, and so here you have some great presents for those who get about by bike.

The Hiplok DX wearable lock is easy to transport

Christmas gifts for the designer cyclist

Cyclists can border on the perfectionist when it comes to gear. To make the pickier ones happy, a product must function supremely well, look good even when spattered in mud, and combine low weight with a satisfying heft in the hand. It's a tall order - but we can help with this list of gifts.

The best bikes to buy for your kids this Christmas

Buying your child a new bike this Christmas? Finding it hard to pick the right one? Relax – we've put together a complete guide to help you choose wisely…

Balance bikes are the best way to help your child learn the fundamentals

Christmas gift ideas for the beginner cyclist

So someone on your gift giving list has recently taken up cycling and is showing all the signs of infatuation. You know they’ve got the bike, a helmet and some other basics, but what else do they need? We have you covered!

Stocking stuffers for cyclists

Deciding what to get for the beloved bicyclist in your life this festive season can be a truly bewildering experience for the uninitiated, so here's a selection of smaller gifts that will appeal to beginner and fully indoctrinated cyclists alike.

Great gift ideas for the cyclist who has everything

If you're searching for holiday gifts for a cyclist and feel like they already have everything, don't despair. Here is a list of gifts that range from the luxurious to the very, very useful.