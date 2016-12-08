Cycling gifts: the ultimate Christmas gift guide for cyclists

If you're not a cyclist, here are 30 great reasons to be one. But that's probably not why you're here. You're here because you know a cyclist and you want to make them the happiest they've ever been this Christmas. Or perhaps you're a bike fiend looking for some inspiration for your wishlist.
Either way, we can help with our huge list of Christmas gift ideas.
Below you'll find an ever-evolving list of fantastic cycling-related Christmas gift ideas, categorised for different types of rider and into different cycling disciplines. We keep this guide updated so make sure to keep checking in. Go forth and find that ultimate cycling gift.
The best gifts for road cyclists
Like a strong tailwind, rich coffee and a smooth road without cars, here are 12 gifts guaranteed to make any roadie smile.
The best gifts for mountain bikers
We’ve gathered together a selection of items running the gamut from affordable stocking stuffers to blow-out presents that'll have your MTB-riding recipient weeping tears of gratitude.
The best gifts for road cycling women
The best gifts for mountain biking women
The best gifts for the gadget-obsessed cyclist
The best gifts for the mud-loving cyclocrosser
The best gifts for adrenaline junkies
Best gifts for commuter cyclists
Christmas gifts for the designer cyclist
Cyclists can border on the perfectionist when it comes to gear. To make the pickier ones happy, a product must function supremely well, look good even when spattered in mud, and combine low weight with a satisfying heft in the hand. It's a tall order - but we can help with this list of gifts.
The best bikes to buy for your kids this Christmas
Buying your child a new bike this Christmas? Finding it hard to pick the right one? Relax – we've put together a complete guide to help you choose wisely…
Christmas gift ideas for the beginner cyclist
So someone on your gift giving list has recently taken up cycling and is showing all the signs of infatuation. You know they’ve got the bike, a helmet and some other basics, but what else do they need? We have you covered!
Stocking stuffers for cyclists
Deciding what to get for the beloved bicyclist in your life this festive season can be a truly bewildering experience for the uninitiated, so here's a selection of smaller gifts that will appeal to beginner and fully indoctrinated cyclists alike.
Great gift ideas for the cyclist who has everything
If you're searching for holiday gifts for a cyclist and feel like they already have everything, don't despair. Here is a list of gifts that range from the luxurious to the very, very useful.