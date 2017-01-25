5 easy egg recipes

A famous advertising slogan from the UK in the fifties proclaimed that you should "Go to work on an egg" and we're in total agreement. Eggs are packed full of quality protein, plus lots of essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, D, B6, B12, E, selenium, iron, zinc and more besides,

We've partnered with Olive Magazine (also published by Immediate Media) to bring you the very best recipes for cyclists. All the recipes are easy to follow and take you through step-by-step how to create everything from homemade nutrition products to tasty and hearty post-ride meals.

Eggs are filling and satisfying, so tucking into an egg will help stave off those hunger pangs and see you through 'til lunchtime, which is perfect if you have a lot of riding planned or even just a busy day in the office.

Eggs have in the past had a bad press, since they do contain cholesterol in the yolk, however recommendations on egg consumption have since changed based on recent research disproving earlier conclusions that dietary cholesterol contributed to raised blood cholesterol levels.

But first things first, lets start with the basics! And there's little comfort food that's easier to prepare nor more satisfying to eat than a boiled egg and toast soldiers.

1. The perfect boiled egg

It's hard to beat a classic

While most people will have boiled an egg at least once in their lifetime, getting the timing just right to produce the perfect combination of hard white and runny yolk (or whatever variation you desire) can take practice. Or you could just read this helpful guide that will tell you how long to boil it for!

The perfect boiled egg recipe at Olive Magazine

2. Diner-style eggs with spiced crisped potato

The textures in this dish are lovely: crisp potatoes, smooth rich egg yolk and the crunch of spring onions

Spice things up a bit at breakfast time with a pinch of chilli stirred through some tasty, crispy potatoes — the perfect accompaniment to eggs. Being fans of chorizo sausage, we love the suggestion of swapping out the bacon and substituting it for this flavoursome paprika sausage.

Diner-style eggs with spiced crisped potato recipe at Olive Magazine

3. Smoked haddock and spinach rye toasts

This dish really packs in the protein, vitamins and minerals

If you've got a big day in the saddle planned, this breakfast is an excellent choice for fuelling those long-distance rides. Combining lean protein from the fish and egg, plus carbohydrate from the rye bread and plenty of vitamins and minerals in the spinach, it's got lots of the things you'll need to keep on pedalling mile after mile — and it tastes damn good too.

Smoked haddock and spinach rye toasts recipe at Olive Magazine

4. Bacon and egg crumpet melts

Quick, easy and every-so-slightly indulgent

We have to confess to a slight vested interest in including this recipe. Ever since we saw the hilarious Muppets-inspired Warburtons advert for their giant crumpets, we've been looking for any excuse to try them. While they are perfectly delightful toasted with butter and jam, they also make a brilliant meal for breakfast or brunch if you add an egg, some bacon and a sprinkling of cheese. Oh yes!

Note: you can of course use other brands of crumpet or regular size crumpets rather than giant ones.

Bacon and egg crumpet melts recipe at Olive Magazine

5. Egg-in-a-hole with avocado

This is the kind of sandwich we'd like to tuck into for breakfast

Why have eggs on toast when you could have eggs IN toast! This fun recipe makes breakfast just a bit more impressive and matches up protein-rich eggs with tasty mashed avocado, and a touch of chilli for a breakfast with a difference.

Egg-in-a-hole with avocado recipe at Olive Magazine

