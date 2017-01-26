Gallery: Mark Renshaw's Cervélo S5

Hailing from Bathurst in the Central Tablelands of New South Wales, Mark Renshaw has just completed his 15th Tour Down Under.
This year in Adelaide he and the rest of the Team Dimension Data riders rode Cervélo S5s, with Renshaw riding a size 54 frame.
With the team running Rotor’s In2Power power meters this year, Renshaw opted for the brand’s NoQ Aero round chainrings in a 54/39T combo and 172.5mm cranks. At the back Renshaw was running an 11-28T Ultegra cassette, as well as a gold KMC chain for a bit of added bling.
While none of the World Tour teams received a full 9170 Di2 groupset and given Dimension Data's relationship with Rotor, the brand's Uno hydraulic groupset is a notable omission. None the less, Renshaw was running Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 shifters and derailers as well as Dura-Ace 9000 caliper brakes.
With a full ENVE finishing kit, Renshaw was the only Dimension Data rider we saw rolling on the brand's SES 7.8, with most opting for the shallower SES 4.5. Rolling around Enve’s new carbon road hub, the rims were wrapped in 25mm Conti Competition tubulars and the wheels secured with DT swiss skewers from last year.
Renshaw’s touch points were made up of a Fizik Aliante R1 Large and 400mm ENVE bars wrapped in black camo Lizard Skins DPS bar tape, attached to a 130mm stem.
Dimension Data is also the only men’s World Tour Team sponsored by Speedplay for 2017 and it's got the Zero pedals in the team’s lime green colour scheme — Renshaw was running 53mm stainless steel axles.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Cervélo S5, size 54
- Fork: Cervélo S5
- Headset: CeramicSpeed
- Stem: Enve Road carbon, 130mm, 6-degree
- Handlebar: Enve Road Compact, 40cm (42cm c-c at drops)
- Tape: Lizard Skins DSP Black Camo
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070
- Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T
- Chain: KMC X11SL
- Crankset: Rotor 2INPower, 172.5mm, 54/39T
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Pedals: Speedplay Zero, 53mm axle
- Wheelset: Enve SES 7.8
- Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
- Saddle: Fizik Aliante R1 Large
- Seatpost: Cervélo S5 Carbon
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.79m
- Rider's weight: 72kg
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 745mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 705mm
- Head tube length: 135mm
- Top tube length (effective): 555mm
- Total bicycle weight: 7.26kg / 16lbs
