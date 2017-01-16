Our week on two wheels

Today might be Blue Monday ('officially' the most depressing day of the year) but no day can be blue when you've been riding bikes, right? And the BikeRadar Team has indeed been out and about riding through mud, rain, road and trail over the last seven days, for both business and pleasure. Some of us even managed to boost big air on a cross-country mountain bike. Skills.

Aoife Glass — women’s cycling editor

Mud freckles

I’ve been busy planning the test schedule for the upcoming women’s road bike of the year and women’s trail bike of the year awards, and looking forward to putting some top bikes through their paces.

Sometimes you just gotta #strikeapose

Happily, I also managed to squeeze in some actually bike riding too. On Monday there was a photoshoot for the new Liv Hail at the Forest of Dean. In fact, I’ve been in the Forest of Dean A LOT this month. I was back there again on Saturday, but this time for a social ride with some of the team, which of course involved some quality posing.

Joe Norledge — videographer

Joe gets boosting the big air

Saturday, saw myself and a full crew of BikeRadar testers / writers / videographers head to the Forest of Dean for some mountain bike fun. With a wide variety of bikes / styles everyone had their chances to shine on the varied terrain, and being on my longterm Cannondale Scapel meant I was loving the climbs. But we still found a few jumps to send in the afternoon, making for a most excellent day out on the trails.

Riding bikes at the Forest of Dean

Reuben Bakker-Dyos — videographer

Reuben's mile-crunching aero position

On Sunday, that holy day for bicycling group rides, Jack Luke and I set out for a fairly decent 70-mile ride through north Bristol and into Gloucestershire. Jack was further testing his semi-long-term Fairlight Strael road bike, while I was giving MCFK’s trick carbon wheels a test out on the road paired with the super plump 32mm Clement Strada LGG tyres.

Mucky fun

I’ve been a convert to larger-than-average volume tyres for a while, but these were just something else! At around 60psi they handled the rough country lanes Jack thought would be fun to take us through well enough to not worrying too much about the sheets of mud that covered the roads (it was genuinely really fun, though).