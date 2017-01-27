news
By

What’s the best upgrade you’ve made?

What item or component would you recommend to other riders?

As a jaded tech editor, it’s not very often that I come across a new product that I feel I can’t live without. Such an item has to be damn near perfect. It must be head and shoulders above the competition in terms of design and performance.

I recently started testing Wolf Tooth’s ReMote dropper lever and I’m completely smitten.The ReMote works with virtually any cable-actuated seatpost, but it isn't “just” an aftermarket dropper lever. It’s the lever that every dropper seatpost manufacturer should have made when they developed their seatposts but didn’t. 

So what makes it worthy of such lofty praise? For starters, this US-made lever pivots on a cartridge bearing. It feels as refined as a high-end shift lever. If, like me, you raise and drop your seatpost more often than you shift, you'll probably appreciate this as much as I do. 

Two other details that appeal to my persnickety personality include reach adjust and the use of a plate (like you would find on a derailleur) to clamp the cable, as opposed to a setscrew. Setscrews are effective, but they are also really good at mangling cables.

But this isn’t a product review. I’ll log more miles before I weigh in with my final verdict. This is a celebration of the parts and accessories that make bikes better.

So over to you: what components or accessories have you found that have truly improved your riding experience? Sound off in the comments section below. 

Josh Patterson

Tech Editor, US
Josh has been riding and racing mountain bikes since 1998. Being stubborn, endurance racing was a natural fit. Josh bankrolled his two-wheeled addiction by wrenching at various bike shops across the US for 10 years and even tried his hand at frame building. These days Josh spends most of his time riding the trails around his home in Fort Collins, Colorado.
  • Discipline: Mountain, cyclocross, road
  • Preferred Terrain: Anywhere with rock- and root-infested technical singletrack. He also enjoys unnecessarily long gravel races.
  • Current Bikes: Trek Remedy 29 9.9, Yeti ASRc, Specialized CruX, Spot singlespeed, Trek District 9
  • Dream Bike: Evil The Following, a custom Moots 27.5+ for bikepacking adventures
  • Beer of Choice: PBR
  • Location: Fort Collins, CO, USA

Related Articles

Deals

Back to top