7 tasty, fast and light fish recipes

If you're looking to improve your diet, you could do worse than up your intake of fish. Not only is fish generally lower in calories than red meat, it's also packed full of essential nutrients that will help you refuel and recover after training.

We've partnered with Olive Magazine (also published by Immediate Media) to bring you the very best recipes for cyclists. All the recipes are easy to follow and take you through step-by-step how to create everything from homemade nutrition products to tasty and hearty post-ride meals.

Many medical sources, including the NHS in the UK, recommend that adults should have at least two portions of fish a week and when you look at the goodness in a portion of fish, it's easy to see why. White fish such as haddock, plaice and tilapia are all high in protein and low in fat, making them a great choice if you are looking to drop your calorie intake without cutting out lots of food.

Oily fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines — many sources recommend should be consumed at least once a week— are a great source of Vitamin D and Omega 3 fatty acids, which help guard against heart disease.

We've gathered together a selection of tasty fish dishes that are simple to prepare, quick to cook, delightfully flavoursome and deliciously satisfying. Perfect, in fact, for the busy cyclist who doesn't want to skimp on quality and taste when it comes to nutrition.

Don't forget to choose fish that has come from a sustainable source too, as some types are suffering from overfishing. The Good Fish Guide by the Marine Conservation Society has a handy and easy to use list of what to go for and when.

Miso-glazed sea bass with ginger greens

Light, fragrant and tasty

This is the kind of dish you'd be happy to tuck into after your ride. Satisfyingly meaty sea bass has a lip-smacking richness thanks to the miso and honey glaze, and the zing of chilli and ginger warms up the freshness of the greens. Add a bed of fluffy white rice and you've got a veritable feast — and all for under 300 calories!

Spiced grilled salmon with pea and mint mash

This spiced salmon recipe is a great way to prepare the tasty oily fish

Get your weekly dose of oily fish with this Indian spiced, grilled salmon fillet that's served on a bed of crushed peas with a wonderful chilli and mint kick. Serve alongside some plain basmati rice and you've got a nutritious dish that will also satisfy those takeaway cravings.

Seared tuna with ponzu dressing and coriander rice noodles

A tuna steak is easily as satisfying as a beef steak, if prepared well

If you want something hearty that you can whip up in just 20 minutes, then this is the answer to your prayers. A juicy seared tuna steak is just the ticket for those who are fans of the classic beef steak because it's similar in texture and succulence when cooked well. The bed of noodles and coriander provide a satisfying base and there's a fresh kick from the lime, soy and chilli dressing.

Healthier fish and chips

Get your fish and chip fix with far fewer calories

The classic British fish and chips get a healthy makeover for this recipe, but don't worry, it doesn't lose out in the flavour stakes! Using a homemade breadcrumb coating and shallow frying the fish saves significant calories over the traditional batter and deep fat fry of the original dish. Switch to home-made oven cooked chips too.

Hot-smoked salmon cakes

Whip up a batch of fish cakes for your weekday evening meals

One of the great things about these tasty little cakes of potato and hot smoked salmon is that they can be made in advance and frozen for future use. That, and the fact that they're exceptionally tasty and a great way of using up leftover potato. Serve with a freshly dressed rocket salad for a quick mid-week meal.

Thai pollock curry

This Thai-inspired curry is hearty and warming

Sometimes, when the weather is cold or wet, you need something that's rich, filling and spicy to perk you up after riding. Curry is the perfect answer to those cravings. This Thai-inspired dish combines spicy chilli and peppercorns with creamy coconut milk to create the kind of dish that keeps you going when facing a long ride home in the dark.

Cheat’s fish pie

Sometimes only comfort food will do

Continuing with the comfort food theme is this dish. All the richness of a creamy sauce, mackerel — a very flavoursome oily fish — and mashed potato, but fewer calories thanks to substituting the cream for crème fraîche. It's also ready in a fraction of the time, taking just 20 minutes to throw together. You'll get a good dose of veggies too as it also packs in spinach and peas.

