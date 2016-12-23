news
Top five tips for the off-season

Constructive things to do during the winter months

Top 5 cycling tips for the off-season

It’s the off-season, a time of year when the racing and hard training are over. So here’s our video list of the top five things you can do during the off-season to refresh and recharge.

Whether it's taking off the tech and riding 'au naturel' or simply learning to step away from the bike, have some cake and relax, these tips will help you refresh your body and mind so you can remember what it's like to look forward to riding your bike again.

What are your favourite things to do in the off-season? Let us know in the comments below.

