Trek Bikes reviews and buying advice

Trek Bikes is a popular American bicycle and bicycle product manufacturer. Trek road bikes, mountain bikes and hybrids are ridden all over the world on all sorts of terrain and are regularly seen at the very top level of professional competition.

Who is Trek?

Trek Bikes was founded in 1976 and started out producing steel touring frames in a small shed in Waterloo, Wisconsin. The company initially aimed its bikes at the middle-to-high-end market, which was dominated at the time by Japanese and Italian brands, and within three years was selling over $2m worth of bikes.

In 1983 Trek produced its first mountain bike, the Trek 850, and the following year it expanded into components and accessories. The company started producing carbon framed bikes in the late 1980s and in 1990 began producing hybrid bikes and kids' bikes.

Trek has been at the forefront of female-friendly bike design

In the years that followed, Trek purchased the Gary Fisher bike brand (1993), presented the Y-frame full-suspension mountain bike (1995), then acquired more brands including Klein Bicycles (1995) and Bontrager Cycles (1995), followed by others including Germany's oldest bike brand Diamant (2003).

Trek formed its Advanced Concepts Group in 1998 to work on its very latest technologies, creating groundbreaking models including the Trek Madone road bike, hailed by some as the first 'super bike' and the TTC time trial bike. The company has also been at the forefront of female-friendly bike design, introducing Women's Specific Design bikes and accessories in 2000.

What Trek bikes are there?

Trek Madone 9.2

The Wisconsin brand has a large range of models available for riders of all ages, abilities and habits, from kids' starter bikes to aero road bikes, gravel bikes, triathlon bikes, trail bikes, e-bikes, downhill bikes, hybrids and pretty much any other sub-genre you can think of.

In terms of Trek road bikes, there's the Madone aero race platform, the lightweight Émonda, the endurance-focused Domane with IsoSpeed decoupler for smoother rides, and a women's version of the latter called the Silque.

Trek's cyclocross range includes the carbon-framed Boone and Boone Disc, and the alloy-framed Crockett. There's also a drop-bar adventure bike called the Trek 920 Disc.

Trek triathlon bikes and TT bikes are covered by the Speed Concept platform, available UCI-legal for time triallists or fully kitted out for Ironman races with hydration storage, energy gel lockers and aero fairings.

Trek Fuel EX 9.9

Trek mountain bikes cover an equally wide range of pursuits: the trail bike range includes the Trek Fuel EX all-rounder, the Slash for 29er riding, the Stache carbon-framed hardtail and the Farley fat bike. The Trek cross-country MTB range includes the Topfuel full-susser, the Superfly alloy hardtail 29er and the Procaliber carbon-framed hardtail. Trek's downhill bike platform is the Session.

Trek also produces a range of electric mountain bikes called the Powerfly, available in both hardtail and full-suspension and for men and women.

Finally, Trek's city bike range includes the FX models, which promise the speed of a drop bar road bike with the comfort of a flat bar city bike, the CrossRip drop bar commuter and a number of e-bikes including the Conduit+, the Neko+ and the Dual Sport+.

Does Trek make anything besides bikes?

Bontrager Cambion gravel shoes

Trek also produces a range of components, accessories and clothing in house under the Bontrager brand it acquired back in 1995. The Bontrager ranges cover nearly all the bases possible, from handlebars to pedals, stems, wheels, helmets, lights, pumps, shoes and more.

Where are Trek bikes available?

Trek bikes are available in 90 countries worldwide from a huge network, which includes 1,700 retailers in North America alone.