Back to Full suspension Reviews
review

Cannondale Scalpel-Si Black Inc review£9,000.00

Race-rocket frame with ultimate high-tech XC kitlist

BikeRadar score4/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

If you like ENVE carbon and electro techno, Cannondale’s latest Scalpel, the Cannondale Scalpel-Si Black Inc, is the ultimate-spec example of the new breed of XC bike, combining race weight with a touch of trail attitude.

The frame, wheels, cranks and cockpit are all seriously stiff, so every muscle twitch creates tangible torque through the rear tyre

While it’s seriously light (2.1kg, large with shock), the Scalpel mainframe is no waif. A massive 1.5in head tube blends into a broad down tube and the fat top tube hides the front end of the shock and the battery for the electronic drivetrain. Super-skinny seatstays allow pivotless suspension flex, while splayed-out seatstays accept Cannondale’s ‘Ai’-spaced rear wheel (which shifts the drivetrain 6mm to the right) but scuff immediately. There’s room for knobbly 2.35in tyres and two bottles.

ENVE rims and a Chris King hub make up probably the ultimate tough yet free-rolling wheel pack. Cannondale’s own Si cranks are gorgeous, stiff and lightweight, and you can opt for one ring or two.

Shimano’s XTR Di2 offers impeccable programmable shifting, along with a clunky mechanical interface and extra weight. There’s an analogue XTR ‘Race’ bike or a 1x12 SRAM Eagle ‘Team’ model available too if your budget can't stretch to the Black Inc.

The Lefty fork increases stability beyond normal XC twitchines
The Lefty fork increases stability beyond normal XC twitchines

However you choose to change gear, expect a whole lot more upshifts and fewer downshifts than normal, because the Scalpel accelerates and climbs with voracious velocity, even for a race bike.

The frame, wheels, cranks and cockpit are all seriously stiff, so every muscle twitch creates tangible torque through the rear tyre. A single remote gives a fully rigid, double-ended lockout too, so smooth sprinting is brutally efficient.

The suspension has a progressive feel that adds drive and cornering traction over roots and rocks, but it stays shy of full travel unless it has to deal with a big slam or landing. While the suspension character is resolutely ‘race’, the 69.5-degree head angle and 55mm offset on the super-accurate Lefty fork increase stability beyond normal XC twitchiness. If that’s how you’re likely to use it, though, a shorter stem and stickier tyres are a must.

This article was originally published in Mountain Biking UK magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Guy Kesteven

Freelance Writer, UK
Guy started filling his brain with cycle stats and steaming up bike shop windows back in 1980. He worked the other side of those windows from '89 while getting a degree in “describing broken things covered in mud" (archaeology). Dug historical holes in the ground through the early '90s, then became a pro bike tester in '97. Guy has ridden thousands of bikes and even more components the world over since then and can remember them all in vivid, haunting detail. Can't remember where the car keys are, though.
  • Age: 44
  • Height: 180cm / 5' 11"
  • Weight: 68kg / 150lb
  • Waist: 76cm / 30in
  • Chest: 91cm / 36in
  • Discipline: Strict sadomasochist
  • Preferred Terrain: Technical off-piste singletrack and twisted back roads. Up, down, along — so long as it's faster tfhan the last time he did it he's happy.
  • Current Bikes: An ever changing herd of test machines from Tri bikes to fat bikes and everything in between.
  • Dream Bike: His Nicolai Helius AM custom tandem
  • Beer of Choice: Theakston's Old Peculier (not Peculiar)
  • Location: Yorkshire, UK

Deals

Specification

Name:
Scalpel-Si Black Inc
Built by:
Cannondale
Price:
£9,000.00
More
Available SizesXS S M L XL
BrakesShimano XTR
CranksCannondale HollowGram SiSL2
ForkCannondale Lefty 2.0 Carbon, 100mm (4in) travel
Frame Material'BallisTec' carbon fibre
Front DerailleurShimano XTR Di2
Front HubLefty 60
Front TyreSchwalbe Racing Ralph EVO SnakeSkin 29x2.25in
HandlebarENVE Sweep, 770mm
Head Angle69.5
Rear DerailleurShimano XTR Di2
Rear HubChris King
Rear TyreSchwalbe Racing Ralph EVO SnakeSkin 29x2.25in
RimsENVE Carbon M50, tubeless ready,28h
SaddlePrologo Zero II CPC Nack
Seat Angle73.5
SeatpostENVE
ShiftersShimano XTR Di2
StemCannondale C1, 90mm
Bottom Bracket Height (in)13.1
Chainstays (in)17.1
Seat Tube (in)18.8
Standover Height (in)29.9
Top Tube (in)24.5
Wheelbase (in)45
Frame size testedL

BikeRadar ratings

5
Exceptional: a genuine class leader
4
Very good: one of the best you can buy
3
Good: it'll do the job well
2.5
Average
2
Below average: flawed in some way
1
Poor: simply put, don't bother
0
Dangerous, stupid or both

Deals

Related Articles

Back to top