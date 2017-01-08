Most people really consider riding a Canyon because of its benchmark setting, fantastic value and online only pricing. That can actually obscure the fact that the Spectral EX is one of the best trail bikes available at any price.

Canyon Spectral AL 7.0 EX spec overview

Frame : Canyon Spectral AL

: Canyon Spectral AL Rear shock : RockShox Monarch RT3

: RockShox Monarch RT3 Fork : RockShox Pike RCT3

: RockShox Pike RCT3 Rear derailleur : SRAM X01 Eagle

: SRAM X01 Eagle Shifters : SRAM X01 Eagle Trigger

: SRAM X01 Eagle Trigger Brakes : SRAM Guide RS

: SRAM Guide RS Cassette : SRAM XG-1295 Eagle

: SRAM XG-1295 Eagle Wheelset : Mavic XA Elite

: Mavic XA Elite Tyres : Maxxis High Roller II 2.4, Maxxis Minion Semi Slick 2.3

: Maxxis High Roller II 2.4, Maxxis Minion Semi Slick 2.3 Cranks : SRAM X1 1400 Eagle

: SRAM X1 1400 Eagle Chain : SRAM XO1 Eagle

: SRAM XO1 Eagle Bottom bracket : SRAM GXP Pressfit

: SRAM GXP Pressfit Stem : Renthal Apex 35

: Renthal Apex 35 Handlebar : Renthal Fat Bar lite

: Renthal Fat Bar lite Grips : Ergon GE10 Slim

: Ergon GE10 Slim Saddle : SDG Circuit MTN

: SDG Circuit MTN Seat post : RockShox Reverb Stealth

: RockShox Reverb Stealth Saddle clamp: Canyon Race Clamp

Canyon Spectral AL 7.0 EX frame and equipment

For a start the ‘EX’ geometry introduced last year is totally on point. 780mm bar and 50mm stem command a relaxed, confidence inspiring 66.5-degree head angle at the end of an extra long ‘body English’ enhancing 455mm reach. Short 430mm seat stays and low, centrally mounted rocker and shock keep the conventional 142mm width back end lively.

Alternatively, traditional shorter fit and double chainring fans can choose the standard Spectral. Either way the alloy frame is beautifully constructed too with a mix of subtly pressure shaped tubes and machined terminals creating a ride quality and weight (2,450g) comparable with (or better than) many carbon frames.

This bike offers superb handling

The 7.0 EX spec is a showcase of everything that’s great about SRAM’s current MTB range too. A benchmark tough yet light 150mm travel RockShox Pike RC fork is teamed with an equally dependable, DebonAir can equipped Monarch RT shock.

1x11 GX sequential gears are driven by a stiff hollow armed S1400 cranks with an E13 chain guide. The Guide four cylinder brakes get a 200mm front rotor for extra power and an internally routed ‘Stealth’ Reverb dropper seat post holds the top quality SDG Circuit saddle.

Our only complaint is the very narrow width of the Roam 30 wheels, which pinches in the otherwise excellent grippy Maxxis High Roller II front and fast Minion SS rear rubber combination. They’re tubeless ready though and ‘Double Time’ engagement is super quick.

At just over 13 kilos it’s 1kg lighter than most conventional tyred £3,000 trail bikes and acceleration is blisteringly quick. While it can’t complete with plus tyre plush, the suspension manages to be both sensitively traction rich and efficiently supportive under peak pedalling and cornering loads. It’s really tolerant of just ball park sag pressure too, so you’re good to go almost the moment it arrives.

The handling is just as sorted — being seriously confident and feedback rich, and allows you to work the fork and tyres to their limit when blasting black runs. In short if you don’t need the support of a ‘proper’ shop and are prepared to wait for delivery, it’s everything you could want from an all round trail bike.

Canyon Spectral AL 7.0 EX early verdict

A truly outstanding, skill and bravery amplifying combination of chassis, geometry and componentry.

This article was originally published in What Mountain Bike magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.