Intense Recluse Elite review£6,600.00

This new aggro trail bike is a hard-and-fast handful

BikeRadar score2.5/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

The Intense Recluse Elite is the latest in a flurry of new bikes introduced this year by California-based brand and it’s a hard beast to tame.

Intense’s top ‘SL’ lay-up and titanium fixtures save 250g over the standard carbon frame, but it’s still a tough and practical chassis with bottle, front mech and ISCG mounts, and user serviceable, grease injected bearings. The internal cables rattle badly though and the rubber belly ‘armour’ soon started peeling off.

The DT Swiss hubs have a slow-reacting freehub and the 160mm rear disc reduces braking power

Intense’s new wide carbon rims keep wheel weight on par with narrower alloy hoops. The triple-compound Maxxis tyres, Thomson stem and Renthal bar create a rock-solid cockpit. Race Face carbon cranks are a visual highlight and the e*thirteen cassette gives a very wide, if slightly rumbling, gear range.

The DT Swiss hubs have a slow-reacting freehub, though, and the 160mm rear disc reduces braking power. Mid-range Performance Fox suspension units are disappointing for a bike at this price too.

A beefed up frame and attitude for 2017
Unfortunately the fork’s relatively basic damping is obvious in either a lack of small-bump compliance or inconsistent support under cornering loads if you try to run lower pressures to counter that. Despite hours spent adjusting the rear shock, we couldn’t escape similar issues there either.

The back end also slaps hard into square-edged bumps. Add a high 445mm bottom bracket height, steep seat angle and very short chainstays, and we were regularly rattled off line across roots and rocks, and struggled to get the big-hit speed sustain and control we were expecting from a long, relatively slack, piggyback-shock equipped bike. Considering the frame claims and price, it’s not actually that light either.

It’s a real shame too, because the Recluse is potentially a great shape (460mm reach on the large) and the chassis is super-stiff. The ground clearance and direct power connection mean it drives and pumps really well on swoopy and groomed trails too, but that’s really the remit of the lighter, shorter-travel Primer 29er and Spider 275.

This article was originally published in Mountain Biking UK magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Guy Kesteven

Freelance Writer, UK
Guy started filling his brain with cycle stats and steaming up bike shop windows back in 1980. He worked the other side of those windows from '89 while getting a degree in “describing broken things covered in mud" (archaeology). Dug historical holes in the ground through the early '90s, then became a pro bike tester in '97. Guy has ridden thousands of bikes and even more components the world over since then and can remember them all in vivid, haunting detail. Can't remember where the car keys are, though.
  • Age: 44
  • Height: 180cm / 5' 11"
  • Weight: 68kg / 150lb
  • Waist: 76cm / 30in
  • Chest: 91cm / 36in
  • Discipline: Strict sadomasochist
  • Preferred Terrain: Technical off-piste singletrack and twisted back roads. Up, down, along — so long as it's faster tfhan the last time he did it he's happy.
  • Current Bikes: An ever changing herd of test machines from Tri bikes to fat bikes and everything in between.
  • Dream Bike: His Nicolai Helius AM custom tandem
  • Beer of Choice: Theakston's Old Peculier (not Peculiar)
  • Location: Yorkshire, UK

Specification

Name:
Recluse Elite
Built by:
Intense
Price:
£6,600.00
More
Available SizesS M L XL
BrakesSRAM Guide RS
Cassettee*thirteen TRSr
CranksRace Face Next
ForkFox 36 Float Performance GRIP Boost, 150mm (5.9in) travel
Frame Material'SL' carbon fibre
Front TyreMaxxis High Roller II 3C EXO TR 27.5x2.3in
HandlebarRenthal Fatbar, 760mm
Head Angle66
Rear DerailleurSRAM X01
Rear ShockFox Float X2 Performance
Rear TyreMaxxis High Roller II 3C EXO TR 27.5x2.3in
SaddleFabric Scoop Radius Elite
SeatpostRockShox Reverb Stealth
ShiftersSRAM X1
StemThomson Elite X4, 60mm
Weight (kg)13.28
WheelsetIntense carbon rims on DT Swiss 350 hubs,
Bottom Bracket Height (in)13.5
Chainstays (in)16.5
Seat Tube (in)19
Standover Height (in)31.8
Top Tube (in)24.6
Wheelbase (in)47
Frame size testedL

