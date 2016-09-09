Back to Hardtail Reviews
Voodoo Bizango review£599.00

Halfords' bargain bike hits the right mark again

BikeRadar score4.5/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

The Voodoo Bizango has always been the bike to beat at this price, and with the same basic spec but a wider range of sizes for 2016 it still easily outclasses its rivals.

Being part of the huge Halfords chain means that Voodoo has huge buying power, which it put to work to create an amazingly good value and extremely well thought out spec.

Even if the spec wasn’t this good, the Bizango’s ride would still impress

The aluminium frame uses double-butted tubing to reduce weight, with smooth-rolling 29erwheels. It comes with a SR Suntour Raidon fork with 120mm of travel that, amazingly at this price, has a proper 15mm thru-axle to boost stiffness. It’s also air sprung, allowing quick and easy adjustment to rider weight and it’s well damped and supportive too. As well as a fork-mounted lockout, you also get rebound damping adjustment.

Elsewhere, there’s a twin-ring Suntour chainset with a Shimano Deore 10spd transmission that’s got usefully wide 11-36T range and a clutch equipped mech that helps keep the chain from dropping over rough ground.

The twin-ring Suntour chainset with a Shimano Deore 10spd transmission and wide 11-36T range

Even if the spec wasn’t this good, the Bizango’s ride would still impress. It’s properly confident and capable, with a short stem and wide bar encouraging you to push harder, while the Maxxis Ardent tyres are genuinely confidence inspiring on almost all trail surfaces.

At 12.96kg, it’s also respectably light, though climbing isn’t its forte. We did have a bit of an issue with the lock-on grips separating from their collars, but doing them up extra tight cured that, temporarily at least.

While we’re grumbling, the frame is pretty stiff and along with a larger diameter post transmits a fair bit of shock to your rump, though the rather over-large saddle does mitigate that somewhat.

On the plus side, it means you can upgrade to a dropper post at some point in the future, something that would definitely make the most of the Bizango’s intrinsically fun and inspiring nature.

This article was originally published in What Mountain Bike magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Jon Woodhouse

Technical Editor, France
Jon's been working with bikes for as long as he can remember, from spanner monkey to product tester. He's always looking out for new kit that'll give an edge when the going gets rough and is happiest experimenting with geometry, rubber and suspension.
  • Age: 31
  • Height: 173cm / 5'8"
  • Weight: 65kg / 143lb
  • Waist: 79cm / 31in
  • Chest: 92cm / 36in
  • Discipline: Mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Big days out that pack in the steep and technical
  • Current Bikes: Mondraker Foxy Carbon, BTR Fabrications Custom hardtail, BMC Teamelite SE02 SLX
  • Dream Bike: Nicolai Ion 16 Longest
  • Beer of Choice: Franziskaner Weissbier
  • Location: Paris, France

Specification

Name:
Bizango
Built by:
Voodoo
Price:
£599.00
More
Bottom BracketShimano Octolink spline
BrakesShimano Acera M355 hydraulic brakes
CassetteShimano 10-spd 11-36T
ChainKMC X10
CranksSuntour XCM 22/36T
ForkSuntour Raidon 120mm fork with lockout
Frame MaterialLightweight double butted aluminium
Front DerailleurShimano Deore M610
Front HubFormula DC-20 15mm
Front TyreMaxxis Ardent
Grips/TapeVooDoo Yellow
Rear DerailleurShimano Deore M610
Rear HubFormula DC-20
Rear TyreMaxxis Ardent
RimsVooDoo double wall alloy
SaddleVooDoo
SeatpostVooDoo
ShiftersShimano Deore M610
StemVooDoo

