Superstar Nano-x flat pedals review£44.99

Brilliant budget flats

BikeRadar score4.5/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

At first glance the Nano-x pedals tick just about all the right boxes and they don’t disappoint on the trail. They’re CNC machined in the UK from 6082 aluminium alloy, which is stronger than the traditionally used 6061.

The massive platform measures 101x110mm, with outer edges that are just 17mm deep. Both 8mm and 10mm pins are supplied in the box and they’re screwed in from the underside of the platform, making them easier to remove once the pedals are caked in mud.

All in, with steel axles (Ti spindles are available for £40 more) and the shorter pins fitted, ours weighed a reasonable 435g.

On the bike, the wide, concave body provides a stable platform and a huge target to aim for when slapping your feet back on after a loose turn. There’s more than enough room for even the bulkiest of shoes.

Grip is impressive too and we never lost our footing even on rough sections of trail. Long-term testing has proven the durability of Superstar’s bearings and pedal bodies. For the price, there’s a lot to like here.

This article was originally published in Mountain Biking UK magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Specification

Name:
Nano-x flat pedals
Built by:
Superstar Components
Price:
£44.99
More
Platform Size (mm)101 x 110mm
Body Material6082 aluminium alloy
Axle MaterialSteel

