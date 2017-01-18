Buy if: You want a stellar set of flats for not much outlay

At first glance the Nano-x pedals tick just about all the right boxes and they don’t disappoint on the trail. They’re CNC machined in the UK from 6082 aluminium alloy, which is stronger than the traditionally used 6061.

The massive platform measures 101x110mm, with outer edges that are just 17mm deep. Both 8mm and 10mm pins are supplied in the box and they’re screwed in from the underside of the platform, making them easier to remove once the pedals are caked in mud.

All in, with steel axles (Ti spindles are available for £40 more) and the shorter pins fitted, ours weighed a reasonable 435g.

On the bike, the wide, concave body provides a stable platform and a huge target to aim for when slapping your feet back on after a loose turn. There’s more than enough room for even the bulkiest of shoes.

Grip is impressive too and we never lost our footing even on rough sections of trail. Long-term testing has proven the durability of Superstar’s bearings and pedal bodies. For the price, there’s a lot to like here.

