Cane Creek DBair rear shock review£475.00

Extra-adjustable long-travel air can

BikeRadar score3.5/5

Cane Creek’s four-way adjustable shocks have long been the benchmark for ultimate tune-ability, coming with low and high speed adjustment for both compression and rebound cycles. But what about the Cane Creek DBair?

Cane Creek’s website offers some useful advice to help with set up and if done properly, the damper is superb.

A small negative spring means the Cane Creek is harder to get going off the top than its rivals

Whether soaking up stutter bumps or swallowing bigger hits, the twin tube damper offers excellent consistency and sensitivity, and the sag and rebound speed remained remarkably unaffected after long, rough descents.

Flicking on the climb switch firms up the compression slightly, while (uniquely) also slowing the rebound. This allows the shock to deaden bumps like a stress ball rather than a tennis ball, preventing bouncing during rough climbs for maximum control and traction. 

A small negative spring means the Cane Creek is harder to get going off the top than its rivals and it’s prone to wallowing through the mid-stroke.

Lots of low-speed compression and rebound fix this problem to some extent, but when compared directly to Fox’s Float X2, the Cane Creek feels both less planted and less sensitive.

Seb Stott

Technical writer, Tech hub, UK
Seb is a geeky technical writer for BikeRadar, as well as MBUK and What Mountain Bike magazines. Seb's background in experimental physics allows him to pick apart what's really going on with mountain bike components. Years of racing downhill, cross-country and enduro have honed a fast and aggressive riding style, so he can really put gear to the test on the trails, too.
  • Age: 23
  • Height: 192cm/6'3"
  • Weight: 85Kg/187 lbs
  • Waist: 86cm / 34in
  • Chest: 107cm / 44in
  • Discipline: Mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Steep!
  • Current Bikes: Focus Sam 3.0, Kona Process 111, Specialized Enduro 29 Elite
  • Dream Bike: Mondraker Crafty with Boost 29" wheels, a 160mm fork and offset bushings for maximum slackness.
  • Beer of Choice: Buckfast ('Bucky' for short)
  • Location: Bristol, UK

Specification

Name:
DBair shock (16)
Built by:
Cane Creek
Price:
£475.00
More
Description190/200/215/222 sizes
Weight (g)546

