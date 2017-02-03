Buy if: Your bike pedals well already or you aren't bothered about losing efficiency on the climbs

High and low speed compression adjustment offers fettlers the ability to tune the Vector’s damping characteristics to suit their riding style, while a heat-dissipating air can results in impressive damping consistency on long, rough descents.

There’s also a bottom-out adjuster in the piggyback reservoir, which only significantly affects the very end of the stroke. This is a shame because the Vector’s relatively small negative air chamber results in a spring that’s firm to get moving off the top, before crashing through the mid-stroke too readily. Even though it ramps up again right at the end, this causes a bucking, trap-door sensation, even with lots of LSC wound on.

The high initial breakaway force reduces traction on steep terrain too. There’s no climbing mode and the unsupportive air-spring readily wallows deep into the travel on climbs, so it’s only suited to bikes that naturally pedal well or aren’t intended to go uphill. Even with the bottom-out adjuster and HSC wound fully off, I found it hard to reach full travel, so it’s best suited to more linear bikes too.