Buy if: You yearn for a longer drop on your seat post and are looking for a reliable dropper system

Lows: Small amount of play; not the neatest fit if you’re using a Shimano brake/shifter combo

Highs: 170mm drop gives tall riders more clearance when the saddle is down; smooth, controlled action — and so far, so good, in terms of reliability

The world’s best-selling dropper has undergone a complete revamp of its internals for the first time since its introduction in 2010. Fresh seals and increased bushing overlap are claimed to boost reliability, and a new 170mm drop option joins the updated 100mm, 125mm and 150mm models.

Aside from the extra drop and a slightly faster maximum return speed, the new post feels no different to use than the old one. The action is smooth and controlled, with minimal play.

Our sample has survived months of mud and unsympathetic jet washing

The hydraulic remote is still vulnerable, unless you install a ‘right-hand’ lever under the left side of the bar. It syncs neatly with SRAM brakes and shifters, but things aren’t quite as tidy if you’re using a Shimano combo.

For our 6ft 3in tester, the longer drop was welcome when negotiating steep, technical terrain. The extra bum/saddle clearance is also useful when absorbing high-speed take-offs or impacts.

As for reliability, while some of our testers have had issues with older posts, more recent Reverbs have been more dependable. Our sample has survived months of mud and unsympathetic jet washing.

Despite the extra bushing overlap, it has a tiny amount of fore-aft play, but this isn’t perceptible when riding. Most importantly, there's no sagging.

This article was originally published in Mountain Biking UK magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.