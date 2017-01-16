Back to Seat post seat pin Reviews
RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper post (170mm) review£395.00

170mm drop option and fresh seals for the ever-popular seat post

BikeRadar score4/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

The world’s best-selling dropper has undergone a complete revamp of its internals for the first time since its introduction in 2010. Fresh seals and increased bushing overlap are claimed to boost reliability, and a new 170mm drop option joins the updated 100mm, 125mm and 150mm models.

Aside from the extra drop and a slightly faster maximum return speed, the new post feels no different to use than the old one. The action is smooth and controlled, with minimal play.

Our sample has survived months of mud and unsympathetic jet washing

The hydraulic remote is still vulnerable, unless you install a ‘right-hand’ lever under the left side of the bar. It syncs neatly with SRAM brakes and shifters, but things aren’t quite as tidy if you’re using a Shimano combo.

For our 6ft 3in tester, the longer drop was welcome when negotiating steep, technical terrain. The extra bum/saddle clearance is also useful when absorbing high-speed take-offs or impacts.

As for reliability, while some of our testers have had issues with older posts, more recent Reverbs have been more dependable. Our sample has survived months of mud and unsympathetic jet washing.

Despite the extra bushing overlap, it has a tiny amount of fore-aft play, but this isn’t perceptible when riding. Most importantly, there's no sagging.

This article was originally published in Mountain Biking UK magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Seb Stott

Technical writer, Tech hub, UK
Seb is a geeky technical writer for BikeRadar, as well as MBUK and What Mountain Bike magazines. Seb's background in experimental physics allows him to pick apart what's really going on with mountain bike components. Years of racing downhill, cross-country and enduro have honed a fast and aggressive riding style, so he can really put gear to the test on the trails, too.
  • Age: 23
  • Height: 192cm/6'3"
  • Weight: 85Kg/187 lbs
  • Waist: 86cm / 34in
  • Chest: 107cm / 44in
  • Discipline: Mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Steep!
  • Current Bikes: Focus Sam 3.0, Kona Process 111, Specialized Enduro 29 Elite
  • Dream Bike: Mondraker Crafty with Boost 29" wheels, a 160mm fork and offset bushings for maximum slackness.
  • Beer of Choice: Buckfast ('Bucky' for short)
  • Location: Bristol, UK

Reverb Stealth dropper post
RockShox
£395.00
Material7050 Aluminium

