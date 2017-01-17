Back to Mountain Reviews
e*thirteen TRSr / TRS+ 29x2.35 review

Super sticky but draggy

BikeRadar score4.5/5

E*thirteen TRS tyres come in two flavours. The TRSr features by far the softest triple compound mix on test; while the TSR+ uses slightly harder rubber.

MTB winter tyre mega test
  • Weight: 964g
  • Width: 2.30in
  • Height: 2.15in

We opted for the TRSr on the front, with the faster rolling TRS+ on the rear. This combo was the second slowest in our roll-down tests. If we’d used the stickier TRSr front and rear, it would’ve been even slower. On the other hand, the TSRr’s super soft compound, combined with the massive width and beautifully damped carcass, provides incredibly surefooted traction on wet, rooty and rocky gnar that would put most downhill tyres to shame.

The casing feels stable and well-damped like a tyre several hundred grams heavier; combined with the high volume this encourages lower pressures too. Though designed to work with e*thirteen’s own wheels, we had no issues on our DT Swiss rims. The tread offers superb traction on practically every surface other than deep mud.

Even on 25mm rims they come up very square, making for a slightly grabby, speed-scrubbing feel when leant in really hard through flat corners. However, they posted the fastest time on our steepest, loosest test track.

Thanks to that carcass and heavily siped shoulders, even the cheaper, faster, harder wearing TRS+ provided remarkable off-camber traction when run up front, so it’s probably the smart-money compound for most conditions.

e*thirteen TRSr / TRS+ pricing and availability

  • TRSr: £68 / $72 / AU$116
  • TSR+: £57 / $59 / AU$100

This article was originally published in What Mountain Bike magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Seb Stott

Technical writer, Tech hub, UK
Seb is a geeky technical writer for BikeRadar, as well as MBUK and What Mountain Bike magazines. Seb's background in experimental physics allows him to pick apart what's really going on with mountain bike components. Years of racing downhill, cross-country and enduro have honed a fast and aggressive riding style, so he can really put gear to the test on the trails, too.
  • Age: 23
  • Height: 192cm/6'3"
  • Weight: 85Kg/187 lbs
  • Waist: 86cm / 34in
  • Chest: 107cm / 44in
  • Discipline: Mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Steep!
  • Current Bikes: Focus Sam 3.0, Kona Process 111, Specialized Enduro 29 Elite
  • Dream Bike: Mondraker Crafty with Boost 29" wheels, a 160mm fork and offset bushings for maximum slackness.
  • Beer of Choice: Buckfast ('Bucky' for short)
  • Location: Bristol, UK

Weight964

