Back to Mountain Reviews
review

Mavic Charge Pro XL tyre review£48.00

Cushy French rubber

BikeRadar score3/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

Don’t be fooled by the Mavic Charge Pro XL's 29x2.35 narrow width here. These are incredibly well-damped and sensitive tyres, which absorb smaller roots and rocks with far less jarring than anything else of this sort of size.

MTB winter tyre mega test
  • Weight: 988g
  • Width: 2.17in
  • Height: 2.10in

The casing feels very elastic and flexible and the tread is moderately soft, meaning decent grip as well as comfort over roots and rocks. They do squirm easily when pushed hard into corners, though. You may need to run higher pressures to compensate and this will offset much of that comfort.

They come up very rounded in profile on our 25mm rim, meaning the tyre breaks away less suddenly when you push it too hard in a corner. They hold speed really well at low lean angles through grippy turns, but need to be really leant into the turn to grip well. When faced with greasy off-camber sections, they broke traction noticeably earlier than most other tyres here, with the exception of Bontrager’s SE5.

They also lock up very easily on loose, greasy straights. This would be forgivable if they rolled as fast as the SE5. What surprised us is that the Mavics consistently placed among the slowest tyres in our roll-down tests, ending up in eighth place despite the relatively shallow tread pattern. Still, they are superb corner carvers and the rough-terrain ride quality is up there with the best around. So if greasy off-camber isn’t your thing, they’re worth considering.

This article was originally published in What Mountain Bike magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Seb Stott

Technical writer, Tech hub, UK
Seb is a geeky technical writer for BikeRadar, as well as MBUK and What Mountain Bike magazines. Seb's background in experimental physics allows him to pick apart what's really going on with mountain bike components. Years of racing downhill, cross-country and enduro have honed a fast and aggressive riding style, so he can really put gear to the test on the trails, too.
  • Age: 23
  • Height: 192cm/6'3"
  • Weight: 85Kg/187 lbs
  • Waist: 86cm / 34in
  • Chest: 107cm / 44in
  • Discipline: Mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Steep!
  • Current Bikes: Focus Sam 3.0, Kona Process 111, Specialized Enduro 29 Elite
  • Dream Bike: Mondraker Crafty with Boost 29" wheels, a 160mm fork and offset bushings for maximum slackness.
  • Beer of Choice: Buckfast ('Bucky' for short)
  • Location: Bristol, UK

Deals

Specification

Name:
Charge Pro XL 29x2.35
Built by:
Mavic
Price:
£48.00
More
Weight988

BikeRadar ratings

5
Exceptional: a genuine class leader
4
Very good: one of the best you can buy
3
Good: it'll do the job well
2.5
Average
2
Below average: flawed in some way
1
Poor: simply put, don't bother
0
Dangerous, stupid or both

Deals

Related Articles

Back to top