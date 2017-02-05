Back to Mountain Reviews
review

Maxxis Minion DHF 3C EXO tyre review£56.00

Classic treads. Still shreds

BikeRadar score4/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

After doing a lot of testing with plus tyres, it’s become clear that bigger tyres offer some huge advantages. They roll faster and more smoothly over rough ground, while offering more grip. The 2.5in Maxxis Minion appears a good compromise then, but sadly they only measure up at 2.25in wide (when inflated to 25psi on our 25mm rim).

MTB winter tyre mega test
  • Weight: 1000g
  • Width: 2.25in
  • Height: 2.14in

This is wider than most, but still slightly narrower than some 2.35in tyres. Still, while rolling speed was mid-pack on our fireroad tests, they carry remarkable speed over rough terrain and, in particular, through corners.

The rounded profile makes them a great choice for wider rims and even on our 25mm hoops it seemed to help the bike carve through flat turns more smoothly, scrubbing less speed than squarer competitors.

The Minions posted the fastest time on our flat-corner test track too. Cornering grip is also exceptional thanks to huge, siped and well-spaced shoulder tread blocks, which dig deep into soil and loam.

While the EXO casing has proven exceptionally puncture resistant, it feels a little less secure and well-damped than many tyres of similar weight, resulting in a slightly more ‘pingy’ ride over rooty, rocky ground.

The DHF makes no claims to be a mud tyre and indeed isn’t the best at clearing mud. It’s also a little short on braking grip, locking up more readily than most on steep, loose tracks.

This article was originally published in What Mountain Bike magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Seb Stott

Technical writer, Tech hub, UK
Seb is a geeky technical writer for BikeRadar, as well as MBUK and What Mountain Bike magazines. Seb's background in experimental physics allows him to pick apart what's really going on with mountain bike components. Years of racing downhill, cross-country and enduro have honed a fast and aggressive riding style, so he can really put gear to the test on the trails, too.
  • Age: 23
  • Height: 192cm/6'3"
  • Weight: 85Kg/187 lbs
  • Waist: 86cm / 34in
  • Chest: 107cm / 44in
  • Discipline: Mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Steep!
  • Current Bikes: Focus Sam 3.0, Kona Process 111, Specialized Enduro 29 Elite
  • Dream Bike: Mondraker Crafty with Boost 29" wheels, a 160mm fork and offset bushings for maximum slackness.
  • Beer of Choice: Buckfast ('Bucky' for short)
  • Location: Bristol, UK

Deals

Specification

Name:
Minion DHF 3C EXO 29x2.5
Built by:
Maxxis
Price:
£56.00
More
Weight1000

BikeRadar ratings

5
Exceptional: a genuine class leader
4
Very good: one of the best you can buy
3
Good: it'll do the job well
2.5
Average
2
Below average: flawed in some way
1
Poor: simply put, don't bother
0
Dangerous, stupid or both

Deals

Related Articles

Back to top