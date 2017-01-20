Back to Mountain Reviews
BikeRadar score4.5/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

The Magic Mary is the only tyre here that actually measures up to the width quoted on the side. At 2.35in exactly, it’s also the biggest. The SuperGravity casing uses really stiff sidewalls that rebound from big impacts very slowly, giving a stuck-down feel. The top of the tyre is nice and supple though, so it feels far less wooden over trail chatter than many beefy tyres. This means lower rolling resistance, less fatigue and more traction.

  • Weight: 1145g
  • Width: 2.35in
  • Height: 2.2in

It’s pressure-sensitive and can feel harsh if run too hard, but the sidewalls offer plenty of support as low as 20psi. It’s heavy too but has proven incredibly puncture-proof while rolling resistance is not too bad considering the grip. The TrailStar compound is not actually that soft, but heavily siped, deep tread blocks claw up tenacious traction regardless — only e*thirteen’s TRSr sticks better on rocks and roots.

It’s on muddy and loose ground that the Mary really shines. The spiky, slightly ramped centre tread generates superb braking grip, while tall, well-supported shoulder blocks dig up unsurpassed cornering bite.

Though it’s a bit too square on really wide rims, it allowed us to rail turns on our 25mm wheels with huge confidence and later braking than any other tyre. It will clog up slightly easier than a Shorty in pure slop, but the Mary is equally at home on rock, dust, gravel and roots.

Name:
Magic Mary SuperGravity TrailStar 29x2.35
Built by:
Schwalbe
Price:
£65.00
Weight1145

