WTB Vigilante TCS Tough Fast Rolling tyre review£46.00

BikeRadar score3.5/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

WTB’s Tough casing tyres are a favourite for riders who hammer through rocky terrain. The beefy casing is particularly good at staving off punctures. While they’re not the most sensitive, they don’t feel anywhere near as wooden as Continental’s six-ply casings. They feel very controlled and well-damped over rough, rocky terrain. They seal easily and a tight fit on the rim mitigates burping at low pressures.

  • Weight: 1103g
  • Width: 2.19in
  • Height: 2.08in

Unfortunately, the 29in Vigilante is only available in the hard compound if you want the Tough casing. (In 650b, you can choose both the Tough version and the softer compound.) That ‘Fast Rolling’ compound lives up to its name — the Vigilante came third in our roll-down tests. Unsurprisingly, as the tread has the hardest durometer on test, it’s really treacherous when faced with damp rocks or roots.

The tread pattern is not the most open, so it will clog with mud more easily than we’d like. The profile is nicely rounded and the staggered shoulder tread means it smoothly carves flat turns, holding good speed.

It doesn’t have great cornering bite, washing out slightly easier than most when pushed hard, but it’s a predictable slide when it does go. This predictability, combined with the high rolling speed and puncture resistance, makes this a superb rear tyre for a wide range of conditions, but it’s not the most tenacious gripper for up front.

This article was originally published in What Mountain Bike magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Seb Stott

Technical writer, Tech hub, UK
Seb is a geeky technical writer for BikeRadar, as well as MBUK and What Mountain Bike magazines. Seb's background in experimental physics allows him to pick apart what's really going on with mountain bike components. Years of racing downhill, cross-country and enduro have honed a fast and aggressive riding style, so he can really put gear to the test on the trails, too.
  • Age: 23
  • Height: 192cm/6'3"
  • Weight: 85Kg/187 lbs
  • Waist: 86cm / 34in
  • Chest: 107cm / 44in
  • Discipline: Mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Steep!
  • Current Bikes: Focus Sam 3.0, Kona Process 111, Specialized Enduro 29 Elite
  • Dream Bike: Mondraker Crafty with Boost 29" wheels, a 160mm fork and offset bushings for maximum slackness.
  • Beer of Choice: Buckfast ('Bucky' for short)
  • Location: Bristol, UK

Name:
Vigilante TCS Tough Fast Rolling 29x2.3
Built by:
WTB
Price:
£46.00
Weight1103

