Back to Knee pads Reviews
review

Leatt Airflex Pro knee pads review£65.00

Super comfortable pads for protection on the trails

BikeRadar score4.5/5Find prices on Bicycle Blue Book

The Leatt Airflex Pros put right many of the issues we had with its original Airflex 3DF pads when we reviewed them back in 2015. Our biggest gripe back then was with the sizing and Leatt seems to have sorted that, with our medium test samples fitting just about perfectly.

We were impressed with just how well they stayed in place and that they prevented any kind of superficial injury

They’ve also added plenty of extra foam padding on either side of the knee and just above it too, to help protect against awkward bumps and knocks. This doesn’t stop them articulating when pedalling, and not once did we find ourselves having to adjust the pads or pull them back up.

The extra padding also helps the Airflex Pros to hold a more natural shape, further bolstering comfort.

After a pretty big fall in these pads on a rocky trail, we were impressed with just how well they stayed in place and that they prevented any kind of superficial injury. That said, the knee cup is only 6mm deep, and while it softened the impact significantly, our tester was still left with a sore knee.

While the Airflex Pros may not offer as much protection as full-on downhill-style pads, they’ll still do a decent job of protecting you when trail riding.

This article was originally published in Mountain Biking UK magazine, available on Apple Newsstand and Zinio.

Rob Weaver

Technical Editor-in-Chief, Tech Hub, UK
Rob started riding mountain bikes seriously in 1993 racing cross-country, though he quickly moved to downhill where he competed all over the world. He now spends most of his time riding trail bikes up and down hills. Occasionally he'll jump into an enduro race.
  • Age: 36
  • Height: 172cm / 5'8"
  • Weight: 68kg / 150lb
  • Discipline: Mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Natural trails where the loam fills my shoes on each and every turn
  • Beer of Choice: Guinness

Deals

Specification

Name:
Airflex Pro knee pads
Built by:
Leatt
Price:
£65.00
More
FeaturesNew side and upper knee impact protection

BikeRadar ratings

5
Exceptional: a genuine class leader
4
Very good: one of the best you can buy
3
Good: it'll do the job well
2.5
Average
2
Below average: flawed in some way
1
Poor: simply put, don't bother
0
Dangerous, stupid or both

Deals

Related Articles

Back to top