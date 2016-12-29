Lows: Thin cup means your knee still takes some of the knock during bigger spills

The Leatt Airflex Pros put right many of the issues we had with its original Airflex 3DF pads when we reviewed them back in 2015. Our biggest gripe back then was with the sizing and Leatt seems to have sorted that, with our medium test samples fitting just about perfectly.

We were impressed with just how well they stayed in place and that they prevented any kind of superficial injury

They’ve also added plenty of extra foam padding on either side of the knee and just above it too, to help protect against awkward bumps and knocks. This doesn’t stop them articulating when pedalling, and not once did we find ourselves having to adjust the pads or pull them back up.

The extra padding also helps the Airflex Pros to hold a more natural shape, further bolstering comfort.

After a pretty big fall in these pads on a rocky trail, we were impressed with just how well they stayed in place and that they prevented any kind of superficial injury. That said, the knee cup is only 6mm deep, and while it softened the impact significantly, our tester was still left with a sore knee.

While the Airflex Pros may not offer as much protection as full-on downhill-style pads, they’ll still do a decent job of protecting you when trail riding.

