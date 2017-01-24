5 standout MTB products from Core Bike Show 2017

This year’s Core Bike Show, held at the upmarket Whittlebury Hall Hotel near Silverstone in the UK, gave members of the industry and press the chance to get up close with much of 2017’s bikes and gear.

Below are five of the products that we thought weren’t worth missing.

HT Components PA03A Pedals

We're willing to bet that HT Components' PA03A pedals are going to be popular

We’ve got a feeling that these PA03A pedals will soon be everywhere, and flat pedals fans shouldn’t find it difficult to see why.

These generously sized flats use a platform that’s been honed beneath the feet of some of the world’s fastest riders while their plastic (sorry, reinforced nylon) construction keeps things both light and cheap — just 350g and £34.99 per pair.

Ten replaceable pins per side and a robust chromoly axle inside should mean good things for durability too. Eight colour options will be available.

£34.99 (international pricing TBC)

DMR Sled

The all-new DMR Sled was unveiled at Core Bike 2017

DMR chose to release its new Sled full-susser specifically at Core Bike and it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

The 160mm, 650b Sled features an all-new alloy frame with a virtual pivot rear end that rotates around the bottom bracket and chainstays that have been clipped to just 430mm (16.9in). The geometry doesn’t stray far from the current long, low and slack mantra, and sees a 65.5-degree head angle with a 160mm fork up front, though it’s worth mentioning that the Sled is happy with anything up to a 180mm fork leading the way.

There’s space for 2.4in tyres and the Sled’s sizeable pivot points feature hardware chosen specifically to deal with British muck.

Keep your eyes peeled to BikeRadar for more info on this bike.

£1,599 frame only, complete build expected around £3,500 (international pricing TBC)

TRP Slate T4

TRP's Slate T4 isn't entirely new but it has certainly slipped under the radar

The Slate T4s aren’t entirely new but we reckon there’s a good chance you still wouldn’t have heard of these four piston hydraulic brakes from TRP.

The relatively low price point means these aren’t plastered with dials or constructed from fancy materials, but what you do get appears to be a very solid and straight forward brake that’s lever appears to have taken inspiration from all the right places.

We’re looking forward to trying them out.

£104.99 (without rotors or additional hardware) / US$119.99

DVO Garnet dropper post

DVO's Garnet is hardly groundbreaking, but it looks to be another quality option for those seeking a dropper post

The Garnet is Californian firm DVO’s own dropper seatpost and it’s the first time we’ve seen it in the flesh.

Available in 125mm or 150mm options, the Garnet is easily distinguished thanks to DVO’s signature green anodising. Inside there’s a sealed but serviceable hydraulic cartridge and an air spring that itself is supplemented by a coil spring. This secondary spring acts as a backup system should there be a loss of air pressure, this does push the weight up slightly though — something that’s reflected in the Garnet’s 574g claimed weight.

The post’s infinitely adjustable action is controlled with a simple alloy lever, but other popular options will work just fine too. Another notable feature is the easy access air valve that protrudes below the post’s clamp. It’s sold in internal and externally routed versions and is available in 30.9 or 31.6 diameters.

$399 (UK Price TBC)

Cuda Impact DS

It's good to see that Cuda caters for the younger rippers out there

Cuda is the name given to the kids’ models sold through UK distributor Moore Large and this 24in wheel Impact DS model caught our eye as something interesting for the younger generation.

Packing proper SR Suntour suspension at the front and rear, hydraulic discs and a 1x transmission, it looks like a great stepping stone for those who aren’t yet big or strong enough to be chucking about an adult bike.