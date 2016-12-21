How to quickly dry your soggy cycling shoes

Wet shoes can take an age to dry unaided, and when you don't have another pair – or are simply short on time – then it's great to have a quick and cunning way to speed things up. With that in mind, cyclist and TV presenter Anna Glowinski runs through what to do with your saturated shoes.

Her top tip is to use (drum roll please) nappies! Designed and developed to absorb liquid, they'll soak up the damp contents of your riding shoes in no time.

Before you get the drying stage, you'll want to wash off any mud, and loosen the bindings or laces so the shoes are as open as possible to allow air to flow and the water to evaporate. If you've got removable liners, you can take them out and dry them separately.

Other techniques for drying wet shoes (use with care)

Boot dryers are an expensive, but awesome, bit of kit – very popular with skiers and skateboarders