Nukeproof looks to the sky with top-tier Horizon finishing kit

Since coming under the wing of Chain Reaction Cycles, Nukeproof has been going from strength to strength and has now launched the first products from its up-coming, top-line Horizon range. Starting with flat pedals, there will be new cockpit components and wheelsets on the way soon too.

New Horizon pedals

Nukeproof’s Horizon pedal actually appeared a couple of years ago, alongside its other Proton, Neuron and Electron offerings. It was probably most notable in its Sam Hill Signature model, given that Sam is one of the few DH and EWS riders using flats these days.

The two new caged versions will come in CL and CS version, with the CL having a larger cage. The 6061 aluminium cages are there to add side-foot stability, aid power transfer when used with shoes without super stiff soles and give a feel more akin to a flat pedal.

The alloy cages feature 11mm pins that are replaceable and come with washers to adjust their length — 13mm pins are also available. These are there to modify the feel of the pedal when run with flat-sole style clipless shoes. The CL comes with six pins per side, while the CS has four.

A prototype Horizon CS, with the smaller cage

Nukeproof has made its own mechanism for the pedal, which unlike Shimano doesn’t pivot within the cage. With Shimano holding a large share of the clipless pedal market, Nukeproof decided that making the pedal compatible with Shimano cleats was important. However, following rider feedback, it has merged the benefits and feel of a SPD mechanism with the usability of the Crank Bros system.

With both the front and rear section of the sprung mechanism, it’s possible to engage with the pedal with a forward, vertical or even rearward push of the feet, unlike the required forward push from a Shimano pedal. The cleats are shaped to aid this and four degree and eight degree float options will be available. Mechanism tension is also adjustable.

The difference between the CL and CS

Nukeproof has worked hard to make sure that its cage and mechanism design doesn’t get hung up on rock and stump bashes, with chamfered edges, a low-profile body and an improved shape of the mechanism's leading edge. The CS has a slightly lower profile body, as well as a smaller cage footprint and is shaped to make cleat engagement a touch easier.

Nukeproof has stuck with its usual cartridge bearing and DU bushings on the axle, while there’ll be a posher Ti axle version too. Standard axle pedals will cost £100 while the Ti versions come in at £187. Claimed weights are below.

Weights (per pair)

Pro : 430G

: 430G CL : 526g

: 526g CL Ti : 430g

: 430g CS : 432G

: 432G CSTi: 352g (estimate)

Cockpit updates

The new Horizon grip comes in two softness options

Joining the pedals will be bars, stems and grips. The Horizon bar will come initially in a 780mm version with 800mm to follow, in a 31.8mm diameter. Three rises of 12, 25 and 38mm will be supplied, with a five degree up and nine degree backsweep. These will be acid dipped, shot-peened and then anodized for a strong, matt finish.

Markings at the end aid cutting the bar down and there are also markings for those using PadLoc grips. Matching this will be a new stem with a wider clamping area, which should also work well with carbon bars. 50mm and 35mm lengths will be available.

The grips come in two flavours and use two different rubber compounds. The softer will have a 15 durometer rubber while the harder will be 25 durometer. The softer offers more grip and a shade more damping from trail buzz, but is likely to wear faster.

The Horizon group of products will become available over the coming months, with wheels later this year

The saddle is very similar to the DH Vector saddle, with a smaller base and lighter, softer density foam. Using this more expensive foam, Nukeproof says it saves more weight than spending the money on fancier rails — which of course, will also be offered. The saddle cover is bonded in place, rather than stapled, which improves waterproofing and looks cleaners.

Pedal availability should be pretty much immediate, while other items will be fed into supply through the spring and into summer.