Orange launches Stage 5 and Stage 6 enduro-focused 29ers

Orange has launched a pair of 29er mountain bikes to join the British firm’s full suspension line-up for 2017. The Stage 5 and 6 models offer 135mm and 150mm of rear travel respectively, taking a shot at both the trail and enduro markets.

Orange says that the new models are aimed at "more experienced riders looking for race-winning performance” with its first ‘launch edition’ bikes expected to land in March.

Orange Stage 5

2017 Orange Stage 5

With 135mm of travel at its rear wheel, the Stage 5 is a direct assault on the 29er trail bike market. It’s very much a gnarlier proposition than Orange’s steeper, 120mm 29er, the Segment.

As you’d expect, there’s a single pivot rear end and the frame’s shapes and swingarm also look similar to parts fitted to several existing Orange bikes. The geometry is predictably long, slack and low, too – with the recommended 140mm fork up front there’s a 66.5 degree head angle. Boost spacing and internal cable routing comes as standard.

Early adopters of the Stage 5 will have to fork out £5,500 for a build list that includes a Fox 36 and Float X2 suspension combo, Shimano XT 1x drivetrain and plenty of highlights from Hope.

Orange Stage 6

2017 Orange Stage 6

As the name suggests, the Stage 6 takes what the Stage 5 does and adds a little extra – 15mm to be precise, bringing rear wheel travel to 6 inches. With 160mm of travel up front the Stage 6 takes a full degree from the head angle of the Stage 5. The capabilities of longer travel 29ers such as this are no longer in doubt, something that Orange sums up nicely with its word of warning on this model: “This is a lot of bike that rewards skill and confidence, and that’s why guides and racers love it.”

The Stage 6 is currently sold in one £5,500 build that combines some of the best bits and pieces from Fox, Shimano and Hope. Both models are available in three sizes, covering everyone from 5ft 6ins to 6ft 5in, according to Orange’s own size charts.

BikeRadar has requested one of each of these bikes in for testing so keep your eyes peeled for more.