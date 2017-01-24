SRAM introduces new Roam 50 Carbon wheels

SRAM has taken its alloy Roam 50 wheels and updated them with a new carbon version. The 29in SRAM Roam 50 carbon wheels are aimed at trail riders with a 25-millimeter internal rim width, 24 spokes and hookless, tubeless-ready rims.
SRAM Roam 50 highlights
- Size: 29in
- Full carbon, tubeless ready, hookless rims
- Spoke count: 24, 2-cross
- Internal rim width: 25mm
- Claimed weight: Front 15x100 765g; Rear 12x142 XD 890g; Pair 1,655g
- Cassette: SRAM XD or SRAM/Shimano
- Engagement: 6.9 degrees
- Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—Red/Blue/ Green/Yellow/Orange/Red-Orange
- MSRP: Front/Rear $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646 (Australian pricing TBC)
- Available now
To relieve some of the challenges associated with ongoing axle updates, the hubs are compatible with all the various axles from quick release to Boost thru-axles thanks to swappable endcaps. SRAM’s rear hub features 4 pawls and a 26-tooth ratchet ring that yields 52-points with 6.9-degree engagement and are compatible with SRAM XD and Shimano freehubs.
For ease of service, the wheels utilize SRAM's Solo Spoke, which uses the same length spoke throughout the entire wheelset, the nipples are external for easy truing, and the ball bearings in the hubs are claimed to never need adjusting.