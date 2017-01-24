news
By

SRAM introduces new Roam 50 Carbon wheels

SRAM's latest trail wheels make the move to carbon

SRAM has taken its alloy Roam 50 wheels and updated them with a new carbon version. The 29in SRAM Roam 50 carbon wheels are aimed at trail riders with a 25-millimeter internal rim width, 24 spokes and hookless, tubeless-ready rims. 

SRAM Roam 50 highlights

  • Size: 29in
  • Full carbon, tubeless ready, hookless rims 
  • Spoke count: 24, 2-cross
  • Internal rim width: 25mm
  • Claimed weight: Front 15x100 765g; Rear 12x142 XD 890g; Pair 1,655g
  • Cassette: SRAM XD or SRAM/Shimano
  • Engagement: 6.9 degrees
  • Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—Red/Blue/ Green/Yellow/Orange/Red-Orange
  • MSRP: Front/Rear $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646 (Australian pricing TBC)
  • Available now

The 29-inch pair weighs 1,655 grams, 765g front, 890g rear
The 29-inch pair weighs 1,655 grams, 765g front, 890g rear

To relieve some of the challenges associated with ongoing axle updates, the hubs are compatible with all the various axles from quick release to Boost thru-axles thanks to swappable endcaps. SRAM’s rear hub features 4 pawls and a 26-tooth ratchet ring that yields 52-points with 6.9-degree engagement and are compatible with SRAM XD and Shimano freehubs.

The rear hub has interchangeable end caps for quick release, 12x142 thru and Boost 12x148 thru axles
The rear hub has interchangeable end caps for quick release, 12x142 thru and Boost 12x148 thru axles

For ease of service, the wheels utilize SRAM's Solo Spoke, which uses the same length spoke throughout the entire wheelset, the nipples are external for easy truing, and the ball bearings in the hubs are claimed to never need adjusting.

The 25mm internal width rim is tubeless ready and features hookless beads
The 25mm internal width rim is tubeless ready and features hookless beads

Russell Eich

Tech Writer
Russell fell head over heels in love with bikes in the '90s, and has been involved in the bike industry ever since. Between wrenching in bike shops, guiding professionally, and writing about bikes, Russell has honed an appreciation for what works, gained knowledge of what doesn't, and can barely contain his enthusiasm for what comes next. His two-wheeled passion continues in the Rocky Mountains high above Boulder, Colorado.
  • Discipline: Mountain, road, cyclocross
  • Preferred Terrain: High altitudes, forgotten singletracks, bike parks, roads without cars
  • Current Bikes: Custom Meriwether steel hardtail, Specialized S-Works Enduro 29, Kona Jake the Snake, Trek 69er, and a bunch more
  • Dream Bike: Yeti SB5c, Intense Tracer 275C, Black Cat custom road
  • Beer of Choice: Gin + Tonic
  • Location: Rollinsville, CO, USA

Related Articles

Deals

Back to top