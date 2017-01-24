SRAM introduces new Roam 50 Carbon wheels

SRAM has taken its alloy Roam 50 wheels and updated them with a new carbon version. The 29in SRAM Roam 50 carbon wheels are aimed at trail riders with a 25-millimeter internal rim width, 24 spokes and hookless, tubeless-ready rims.

SRAM Roam 50 highlights

Size: 29in

Full carbon, tubeless ready, hookless rims

Spoke count: 24, 2-cross

Internal rim width: 25mm

Claimed weight: Front 15x100 765g; Rear 12x142 XD 890g; Pair 1,655g

Cassette: SRAM XD or SRAM/Shimano

Engagement: 6.9 degrees

Includes 6-color sticker pack to match your wheels to your bike—Red/Blue/ Green/Yellow/Orange/Red-Orange

MSRP: Front/Rear $599 / $699 | €653 / €763 | £554 / £646 (Australian pricing TBC)

Available now

To relieve some of the challenges associated with ongoing axle updates, the hubs are compatible with all the various axles from quick release to Boost thru-axles thanks to swappable endcaps. SRAM’s rear hub features 4 pawls and a 26-tooth ratchet ring that yields 52-points with 6.9-degree engagement and are compatible with SRAM XD and Shimano freehubs.

The rear hub has interchangeable end caps for quick release, 12x142 thru and Boost 12x148 thru axles

For ease of service, the wheels utilize SRAM's Solo Spoke, which uses the same length spoke throughout the entire wheelset, the nipples are external for easy truing, and the ball bearings in the hubs are claimed to never need adjusting.