The YT Jeffsy range gets a new pro race model for 2017

The YT Jeffsy launched in a flurry of ever-so-slightly controversial publicity in 2016 and quickly grabbed headlines. It also grabbed the attention of both 29er and trail riding fans with its trail-focussed geometry. The 2017 range has just been announced and with it comes a new top-of-the-range pro race model and plenty of value-for-money options further down the range.

Direct sell bike company YT has a reputation for offering good value for money, but it's also got well established race pedigree with the likes of Aaron Gwin riding the Tues. Despite the current economic climate, which has driven up the price of bikes across the market, YT appears to be resisting increases where possible and the bikes still represent excellent value for money across the range.

The Jeffsy is a trail-focussed 29er with 140mm of travel front and rear plus a raft of noteworthy features, such as a flip chip at the rear shock mount that means the 67.6-degree head angle can be shifted to 66.8 degrees, which in turn drops the bottom bracket by 8mm, as mentioned in our little list of plus points in the Jeffsy's favour.

There are a few interesting changes in the range from 2016 to 2017. While it still covers six bikes, one of the aluminium models has been dropped in favour of a new range-topping bike, the CF Pro Race, while the range kicks off with the £1,799 / €2,099 / $2,599 / AU$3,499 Jeffsy AL TWO.

The Jeffsy CF Pro has dashing looks and a spec to match

Six models, plenty of gears

There are six models in the 2017 Jeffsy range: four carbon beasts and two aluminium options. While the bulk of the range features a 1x drivetrain, two models — the Jeffsy CF Two and the Jeffsy AL TWO — both have a 2x system. All the bikes in the range feature dropper seat posts, either the RockShox Reverb Stealth, the e*thirteen dropper post or the RaceFace Turbine, and come in sizes S to XL.

YT Jeffsy CF Pro Race

Sitting at the top of the range is the Jeffsy CF Pro Race, a new addition for 2017 which sits even higher up the pecking order than the CF Pro. This new carbon-framed, sleek-looking ride comes in at £3,799 / €4,499 / $5,599 / AU$7,799 and features a paint job that YT calls 'liquid metal'. For that dollar you get Kashima coated Fox 34 Float Factory forks and Float X Factory shock, e*thirteen TRSR wheelset and tyres, SRAM XO1 shifters and derailleur with RaceFace Next SL crankset and e*thirteen TRS+ cassette and chain guide, SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes and Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 handlebars — and of course a RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper seatpost.

YT Jeffsy CF Pro

Next down, and the former pinnacle of the range, is the CF Pro (£3,399 / €3,999 / $4,799 / AU$6,499), and just because it's not top dog anymore doesn't mean it's a build to be sniffed at. In striking coral red or stealth black, the carbon frame is fitted with Fox 34 Performance Elite forks and Fox Float DPS Performance Elite shock, SRAM X01 Eagle groupset, SRAM Guide RSC brakes, e*thirteen TRS+ wheelset with Onza Ibex tyres and RaceFace finishing kit including dropper post.

YT Jeffsy CF ONE and TWO

The CF ONE and TWO are very similar in build spec and both come in at £2,899 / €3,399 / $3,999 / AU$5,499 or AU$5,599 for the CF TWO, with the main differences being gearing — 2x for the CF TWO is provided by Shimano XT, while the CF ONE features SRAM X1. The only other differences are in the dropper seat posts, with the CF ONE fitted with a Race Face Turbine dropper while the CF TWO gets a RockShox Reverb Stealth. The parts they have in common include RockShox RCT3 Pike forks plus Monarch RT3 shock, SRAM Guide RS brakes, e*thirteen TRS 29er wheelset with Onza Ibex tyres and RaceFace Turbine bars and stem.

YT Jeffsy AL ONE

As the name suggests, the AL ONE is an aluminium framed Jeffsy with a 1x groupset and the AL TWO is the same but with a 2x groupset. For a very reasonable £2,199 / €2,599 / $2,999 / AU$3,999 on the AL ONE you get a RockShox Pike RC fork and Monarch RT shock, SRAM X1 drivetrain with SRAM XG cassette, RaceFace Turbine groupset, DT Swiss M1900 Spline wheels with Onza Ibex tyres plus e*thirteen dropper seat post.

YT Jeffsy AL TWO

The AL TWO comes in Black Pearl/Snow White (or black and white to the rest of us) and retails at £1,799 / €2,099 / $2,599 / AU$3,499. For that you get SRAM GX/XG and RaceFace Aeffect SL drivetrain, SRAM Guide R brakes, DT Swiss M1900 Spline wheels with Onza Ibex tyres and RaceFace Aeffect bars and stem with a RockShox Reverb Stealth dropper post.

The Jeffsy AL TWO is the entry level bike in the range

YT Jeffsy pricing and availability

YT Jeffsy CF Pro Race : £3,799 / €4,499 / $5,599 / AU$7,799

: £3,799 / €4,499 / $5,599 / AU$7,799 YT Jeffsy CF Pro : £3,399 / €3,999 / $4,799 / AU$6,499

: £3,399 / €3,999 / $4,799 / AU$6,499 YT Jeffsy CF ONE : £2,899 / €3,399 / $3,999 / AU$5,499

: £2,899 / €3,399 / $3,999 / AU$5,499 YT Jeffsey CF TWO : £2,899 / €3,399 / $3,999 / AU$5,599

: £2,899 / €3,399 / $3,999 / AU$5,599 YT Jeffsy AL ONE : £2,199 / €2,599 / $2,999 / AU$3,999

: £2,199 / €2,599 / $2,999 / AU$3,999 YT Jeffsy AL TWO: £1,799 / €2,099 / $2,599 / AU$3,499

As of the time of publication, the majority of the bikes were showing availability from mid to late April 2017.