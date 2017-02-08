Your chance to win a trip to the launch of the new Michelin XC and AM ranges

This is your chance to be part of the launch of the new XC & AM Michelin ranges and discover “fun without limits”.

The US launch will take place in Santa Barbara from March 8th to March 10th with the European launch set for the French Riviera between March 13th and March 15th.

During the launch, you will get to attend the Press Conference and ride the new XC and AM tires in “exclusivity”: Michelin Force XC, Michelin Force AM and Michelin Wild AM. You will also have the opportunity to meet and ride with professional riders throughout the launch.

Check out Michelin tires being put to the test by Cam Zink

Terms and conditions

The competition closes at 10am on February 15th, 2017. US Residents can win a trip to Santa Barbara for the US launch. United Kingdom residents can win a trip to the European launch in the French Riviera. Full prize package includes: Air transportation to the event / Two days of pure fun and rides / Hotel and transportation. Entries from France / Germany / Switzerland / Italy / Spain / Belgium / Netherlands are not eligible for the launch giveaway, but the first 300 entries from these countries will receive a free issue of MBUK. Ground transportation between your home and the airport are not included in the prize.

US residents: No purchase necessary. Ends 2/15/17. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, who are (18) years of age or older. Void where prohibited. Click here for full rules and details.