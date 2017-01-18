YT’s 2017 Capra remains remarkably affordable for 2017

A key part of YT’s recently announced 2017 line up is the latest iteration of its popular and highly successful Capra enduro bike. The same 650b chassis remains although fresh paint, new build options and the introduction of an XL carbon bike are new for 2017.

YT’s direct sales strategy has meant that it has offered blinding value in the past and it appears these models have missed out on the savage price hikes we’ve seen from some of the competition.

YT model overview

YT Capra AL

The entry-level Capra AL with its aluminium frame remains remarkably cheap, yet its build is still comparable to last year’s model and packs an e*thirteen restrained SRAM GX drivetrain, Rockshox Lyrik RC fork and Monarch Plus R rear shock, DT Swiss E1900 Spline wheelset and SRAM Guide R brakes.

2017 has seen YT drop the Reverb in favour of e*thirteen’s own dropper post. Its claimed weight is up by a smidge over last year’s bike too at 14.1kg (31.1lbs).

£1,899 / €2,199 / $2,799

YT Capra AL Comp

Spend a fair chunk extra and you’ll get the AL Comp, which builds on the spec of the AL with an upgraded shock (Rockshox Monarch Plus RC3), brakes (SRAM Guide RS) and drivetrain (SRAM X1). The finishing kit also takes a step up to Race Face Atlas components.

This spec weighs in at a claimed 13.9kg (30.6lbs).

£2,399 / €2,799 / $3,299

YT Capra CF

An extra £500 gets you the first carbon frame Capra, a chassis that’s available for the first time in an XL size. The Capra CF gets a Rockshox Lyrik RCT3 fork, Monarch Plus RC3 shock, SRAM X1 drivetrain with an E13 TRS+ chain guide and SRAM Guide RS stoppers. This model also sees a switch to e*thirteen’s TRS wheelset and gets tyres to match.

It’s a touch lighter than the top alloy bike at 13.6kg (29.9lbs).

£2,899 / €3,399 / $3,999

YT Capra CF Pro

A big step up in terms of cash, the Capra CF Pro switches out its suspension for parts from Fox. For this model that means a Fox Float X2 Performance Elite shock that ups travel at the rear to 170mm. Up front there’s a Performance Elite version of the Fox 36, while the drivetrain takes a step up to SRAM’s X01 bits married to an e*thirteen TRS+ crankset and chainguide. This time e*thirteen provides its spendier TRS+ wheels while the CF Pro’s brakes step up to SRAM Guide RSC models. There’s also a Race Face Turbine dropper rather than the e*thirteen part fitted to the cheaper bikes.

This one comes in at 13.4kg (29.5lbs) and is available in red/black or black.

£3,399 / €3,999 / $4,599

YT Capra CF Pro Race

The daddy of the Capras is this new CF Pro Race build that sees upgrades in nearly every area over the bike and beneath it. The drivetrain makes use of the same X01 parts, but the chainset is switched out for e*thirteen’s TRS+ component. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the shock is the Factory version of Fox’s Float X2 and the same can be said for the range-topping Factory 36 at the opposite end. Some of that extra cash also gets spent on e*thirteen’s carbon TRSR wheelset along with SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes and finishing kit from Renthal. This top spec bike is also the only model in the range to use a Reverb Stealth dropper seatpost.

The spendiest of the bunch is also the lightest, tipping Canyon’s scales at 13.2kg (29.1lbs). It’s sold in one colour scheme only.

£3,799 / €4,499 / $5,599

The Capra is available to purchase now with the earliest models looking ready to be delivered right away and others being a few months behind.