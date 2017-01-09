BikeRadar Bargains: ridiculous deals on Garmin GPS units

All cyclists love a healthy chunk of data and a decent GPS unit is the easiest way to get a hit of those addictive numbers. For this week's edition of BikeRadar Bargains, we've pulled together the best bargains on Garmin GPS units from around the web.
Garmin Edge 20 —
£110 £79.99
If you don't mind running a refurbished or ex-demo unit then bargain-licious deals can be found around the web.
We spotted this deal on an ex-demo Edge 20 at Cycle Surgery and would recommend you jump at the opportunity.
Garmin Edge Touring Plus GPS —
£199.99 £145.52
Although the Edge Touring Plus may be getting a little long in the tooth, it's still a highly capable unit, which when paired with the appropriate mapping will guide you home from pretty much anywhere.
Garmin Edge 1000 bundle —
£499.99 £347.50
If you're looking for a more modern model, it's hard to overlook the venerable, range-topping Edge 1000.
Our very own Ben Delaney described the unit as the "definitive GPS training and touring computer", and when paired with the bundled heart rate monitor and cadence/speed sensor should provide even the nerdiest rider with more data than they could ever need.
Garmin Edge 520 —
£349.99 £180.49
If you're in the market for a smaller unit that's well featured, then you'd be hard pushed to beat the 520.
Featuring live tracking, Di2 integration, smartphone alerts and connectivity with more gubbins than probably necessary, the 520 is our favourite mid-range GPS.