BikeRadar Bargains: ridiculous deals on Garmin GPS units

All cyclists love a healthy chunk of data and a decent GPS unit is the easiest way to get a hit of those addictive numbers. For this week's edition of BikeRadar Bargains, we've pulled together the best bargains on Garmin GPS units from around the web.

Whether you're looking to upgrade an older unit or are on the hunt for a gift for the cyclist in your life, these tempting bargains are sure to whet your whistle.

Garmin Edge 20 — £110 £79.99

We highly rate the diminutive Edge 25

If you don't mind running a refurbished or ex-demo unit then bargain-licious deals can be found around the web.

We spotted this deal on an ex-demo Edge 20 at Cycle Surgery and would recommend you jump at the opportunity.

Garmin Edge Touring Plus GPS — £199.99 £145.52

Although an older unit, the Edge Touring Plus is still a perfectly capable unit

Although the Edge Touring Plus may be getting a little long in the tooth, it's still a highly capable unit, which when paired with the appropriate mapping will guide you home from pretty much anywhere.

Garmin Edge 1000 bundle — £499.99 £347.50

The Edge 1000 remains the class leader for high-end GPS units

If you're looking for a more modern model, it's hard to overlook the venerable, range-topping Edge 1000.

Our very own Ben Delaney described the unit as the "definitive GPS training and touring computer", and when paired with the bundled heart rate monitor and cadence/speed sensor should provide even the nerdiest rider with more data than they could ever need.

Garmin Edge 520 — £349.99 £180.49

The Edge 520 is our favourite mid-range GPS unit from Garmin

If you're in the market for a smaller unit that's well featured, then you'd be hard pushed to beat the 520.

Featuring live tracking, Di2 integration, smartphone alerts and connectivity with more gubbins than probably necessary, the 520 is our favourite mid-range GPS.