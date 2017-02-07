GoPro Hero 6 release date confirmed for this year

GoPro has decided to ditch the two-year product cycle for its Hero action cameras and confirmed plans to release the GoPro Hero 6 sometime in 2017.

“We can confirm there will be new cameras and other accessories released during the year and new camera namely being Hero6 [sic]," CEO Nick Woodman told investors last week. "But we're not going to share any information as to the timing or any other details around the release of those new products as you can imagine."

GoPro has had a troubled few months, starting with the recall of its Karma drone just a few weeks after it was launched, followed by the closure of its entertainment division and most recently the revelation that it posted a $116m loss for the fourth quarter of 2016.

It wasn’t all bad news though. Woodward says that GoPro has seen uptake in its additional services such as its $4.99 per month cloud storage platform. “In 2016, big investment in hardware, cloud and mobile yielded a solid foundational experience for our customers," Woodman stated. “In 2017, we will build on this foundation for our customers.”

GoPro Hero 5 Black review

And the GoPro Hero 5 Black, released back in 2016 along with the Hero 5 Session, has racked up some very favourable reviews. BikeRadar’s tester described it as an “awesome action camera”, with superior image quality and clever features.

GoPro Hero 6 release date, price, specs and rumours

So when can we see the new GoPro Hero 6 action camera, how much will it cost and what will it look like? Well as Woodman says above, the company doesn’t want to share any specifics yet — though an autumn release seems likely, given the company has released its last few models every other October (2012/14/16).

At the CES electronics trade show in Las Vegas last month, Woodman shared his vision of a “spherical” GoPro action camera that allows users to edit 360-degree footage in a way of their choosing, then share that edit with their friends. For example, using a device similar to the GoPro Omni rig to record 360-degree action footage, then editing that footage on a mobile phone by controlling where the camera is pointing.

GoPro Omni camera rigs were used at the most recent Tour de France

Woodman again hinted in the earnings call last week that he sees virtual reality as an exciting opportunity for action camera makers, and laid out plans to focus on five areas in the coming year: returning to profitability, simplifying the storytelling process with a smartphone connection, marketing to more communities, growing internationally and expanding the GoPro experience for advanced users.

Given that some users were speculating on the possible addition of 8K video to the Hero 5 Black, this is another feature which could make an appearance on the Hero 6 when it arrives, along with better frame rates at the higher resolutions.

We’ll be updating this page when we know more…