GoPro Karma drone to relaunch in 2017

GoPro's Karma drone will relaunch at some point this year, the action camera company has confirmed at the Consumer Electronics Show currently being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The news follows a recall of all units from the market last November following a "small number of instances of power loss due to a mechanical issue related to securing the drone’s battery". GoPro says it is now completing its testing of the device, which was one of the most heavily anticipated gadgets of 2016.

Early February will bring more information on the global relaunch of the GoPro Karma, so for now we'll have to wait and see whether the drone will be relaunched at the same price point (£719 / $799).

Our previous story from September 2016 on the launch of the GoPro Karma drone runs as follows:

GoPro Karma drone released: official price, specs and features

The new GoPro Karma drone has finally been launched. As expected, it's a quadcopter that comes without an in-built camera. But what features, specs, design and battery life will it have? And what price? Let’s look through all the key points.

GoPro Karma release date and price

GoPro: introducing Karma

The new GoPro Karma drone costs £719 / US$799, and comes without an in-built camera. If you want to buy the GoPro Karma together with a camera as a bundle, you can get it with a GoPro Session for US$999 or the new GoPro Hero5 Black for US$1,099.

The Karma will be released across Europe on 23 October.

GoPro Karma design

The GoPro Karma drone has finally been revealed — here's info on price, spec, battery and more

As expected, the GoPro Karma has four arms (one rotor on each) that can be folded flat against the drone's body for easy transport in a backpack. It also features a three-axis gimbal for stabilising video, and the camera is suspended in front of the drone so that the propellors aren't in view.

The stabilisation gimbal can be detached from the drone for attaching to a handheld grip

Excitingly, the gimbal can also be removed for attachment to the included handheld Karma Grip, which features camera control buttons (shutter, filming modes and angle of gimbal) and delivers stabilised footage when used with the gimbal. You can attach the gimbal rig to other mounts too, which is handy.

GoPro: introducing Karma controller

The GoPro Karma also comes with a remote controller, which looks a bit like a video game controller. It can be controlled with two joysticks, plus a take-off/land button. There's also a built-in touchscreen, so you don't need to plug in your smartphone or tablet. You can however pair the remote with a smartphone, so you can concentrate on flying while a buddy works the camera.

Finally, the Karma is also said to be repairable, with replaceable arms and propellors. Users can also specify "no-fly zones" to keep their new drone out of trouble.

GoPro Karma battery life

GoPro: Sneak Peek of GoPro Quadcopter Footage

The GoPro Karma drone is said to have around 20 minutes of battery life from a one hour charge.

GoPro Karma alternatives

The Karma is more expensive than the DJI Phantom 3 ( £440 / US$500 / AU$850), which has a stabilised 2.7K HD camera included. It's cheaper however than the 3DR Solo "smart drone", which costs around £1,000 / US$1,000 for the drone plus gimbal.