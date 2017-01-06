New Android-powered road and MTBs from LeEco coming in 2017

With the Consumer Electronics Show happening right now in Las Vegas we’re getting details about all manner of new tech and gadgets slated for release in the coming year.

On the heels of Speed-X announcing its next smart bike, the Unicorn, Chinese tech heavyweight LeEco has just announced a Smart Road Bike and MTB, which join a commuter bike that's already available in Asia.

LeEco’s Smart Road Bike frame is made from Toray T700 carbon

The bikes are tech heavy to say the least and are built around the brand's Android-powered ‘Bike OS”. It utilises a four-inch touchscreen that the company says will display turn-by-turn directions based on riding routes from HERE Maps, connects to a cellular network, will play music and allow for walkie-talkie communication with other nearby compatible LeEco smart bikes and will function as a cycling computer too.

The bikes will also feature onboard GPS and GLONASS capabilities as well as a compass, accelerometer, barometer, light level sensor, speed and cadence sensors as well as ANT+ connectivity for third part heart rate and power sensors. There are built-in automatic lights on the front and sides, and a horn and security alarm, which according to LeEco automatically alerts the owner if the alarm is activated and tracks its location through an accompanying mobile app.

This is all powered by a 6000mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery and LeEco says all the electronics carry an IP54 water resistance rating.

Smart Road Bike

The Smart Road Bike sees a full carbon frame and finishing kit, 1x11 drivetrain and integrated 'BikeOS'

LeEco’s Smart Road Bike frame is made from Toray T700 carbon and has been recognised as a CES Innovation Honoree. LeEco says the frame is aero and while it appears to have all the hallmarks of an aero frame, there is no mention of wind tunnel or CFD testing.

Interestingly, LeEco has opted to spec its road bike with a SRAM 1x11 drivetrain. While the simple operation and maintenance is attractive, the gearing does limit its audience somewhat. The road bike also sees rim brakes and carbon wheels, as well as carbon bars, fork and seat post, and is claimed to weigh 18.5lbs. At the time of writing there was no pricing available.

Smart Mountain Bike

The Smart Mountain Bike is a carbon hardtail with an air sprung fork, hydraulic disc brakes and 1x11 gearing

The carbon hardtail is also made from Toray T700 carbon, rolls on 27.5in wheels and features carbon handlebars, a SR Suntour XCR Air fork and is claimed to weigh in at 26.9lbs.

Like the road bike, LeEco says its Smart MTB will have a 1x11 drivetrain and see an 11-42T cassette at the back with hydraulic disc brakes. LeEco doesn’t specifically name the drivetrain, but from the mock-ups it appears to be a SRAM build — and the only 11-speed 11-42T cassette available in the range is part of the NX group. No pricing had been announced at the time of writing.

Superbike

The Superbike is LeEco's commuter and is available in Asia, though we're not sure if it will be available internationally

Both of these bikes follow the previously launched commuter, the Superbike. There are three models available ranging in price from ￥3,999 to ￥39,999 (approx $580 to $5,780), with the flagship model featuring a 3k-weave carbon frame.

All three models roll on 26in wheels, feature a 7950mAh battery as well as a front hub generator, and the drivetrains range from the entry-level Shimano Tourney to XTR Di2, with the top two models also having hydraulic disc brakes.

The Superbike features the same electronics as the road and mountain bikes, though it seems it won't make it outside of Asia.

The Smart Road and Mountain Bikes are expected to be available mid to late 2017.