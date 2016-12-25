Merry Christmas from everyone at BikeRadar!

We wish you a merry Christmas, we wish you a merry Christmas, we wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Happy holidays, everyone! We hope you have a fantastic and well-earned break, and enjoy quality time with your family and friends. We certainly will be. Don’t worry, though, we’ll still be posting fresh riding advice every day over the break.

Thanks for taking the time to visit BikeRadar, for reading our stories and for giving your feedback in the comments or on social media – this site wouldn’t exist without you. We’ll be back at the start of January, refreshed and raring to have at the hottest bike gear and riding advice of 2017.

In the meantime, if you haven't already checked out our gear of the year section where BikeRadar writers list their favourite stuff of 2016, do check it out. Some of it might just be popping up in the post-Christmas sales.

The BikeRadar team