Trek recalls 720 Disc touring bikes, 24-spoke wheelsets

Trek in conjunction with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a voluntary recall for 720 Disc touring bikes sold with 24-hole Bontrager TLR Disc wheelsets.

This recall applies to 1,529 model year 2015, 2016 and 2017 Trek 720 Disc bicycles as well as aftermarket 700c Bontrager TLR Disc wheelsets with 24 spokes used on the front and rear wheels.

There have been reports of broken spokes contacting the front brake caliper, leading to injuries.

Trek 720 Disc owners are urged to stop riding this bike immediately and return it to their authorized Trek retailer for a free inspection and replacement wheelset.

To incentivize this recall, Trek is offering owners a $100 coupon good toward any Trek or Bontrager product.

Visit the Trek Bikes recall page for more information.