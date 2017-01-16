Gallery: Ben Swift's Colnago C60

After finishing second in the 2016 Milan San-Remo in the Team Sky colours, Englishman Ben Swift left the British team to ride for the brand new WorldTour team, UAE Abu Dhabi. Swapping from Pinarello to Colnago, Swift and the rest of the UAE Abu Dhabi riders will be riding C60s at the Tour Down Under.

Colnago still makes its frames by hand with star-shaped lugs and tubes, which the brand says are stiffer than a standard joint.

The team's bikes are finished mostly using components with an Italian heritage and Swift’s C60 is tricked out head-to-toe in Campy Super Record EPS. It also sees a power2max power meter at the cranks with 172.5 crank arms and 53-39 chainrings, and he’s also rolling on Campy Bora Ultra 50 wheels with 25c Vittoria Corsa tubs.

The majority of riders are running power meters. Swift and the rest of the UAE Dubai team will are running the power2max units

Swift rides a size 53 frame with a 130mm stem and 420mm Deda bars (Deda measures ‘outside to outside’). At the back is an 11-29T cassette with six titanium sprockets and Campy’s Ultrashift teeth profile. For his seating arrangements, Swift opts for a Selle Italia SLR team edition saddle.

The only bit of kit not originating from an Italian outfit are his French Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : Colnago C60

: Colnago C60 Fork : Colnago C60

: Colnago C60 Headset : Colnago

: Colnago Stem : Deda Zero 100, 130mm

: Deda Zero 100, 130mm Handlebar : Deda Zero100 Shallow, 420mm

: Deda Zero100 Shallow, 420mm Front brake : Super Record Brakeset

: Super Record Brakeset Rear brake : Super Record Brakeset

: Super Record Brakeset Brake/shift levers : Super Record EPS

: Super Record EPS Front derailleur : Super Record EPS

: Super Record EPS Rear derailleur : Super Record EPS

: Super Record EPS Cassette : Super Record 11-29T

: Super Record 11-29T Chain : Super Record

: Super Record Crankset : Super Record with power2max

: Super Record with power2max Pedals : Look Keo Blade Carbon

: Look Keo Blade Carbon Wheelset : Bora Ultra 50

: Bora Ultra 50 Tyres : Vittoria Corsa 25c tubular

: Vittoria Corsa 25c tubular Saddle : Selle Italia SLR Team Edition

: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition Seatpost : Colnago carbon

: Colnago carbon Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements