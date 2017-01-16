Gallery: Ben Swift's Colnago C60

After finishing second in the 2016 Milan San-Remo in the Team Sky colours, Englishman Ben Swift left the British team to ride for the brand new WorldTour team, UAE Abu Dhabi. Swapping from Pinarello to Colnago, Swift and the rest of the UAE Abu Dhabi riders will be riding C60s at the Tour Down Under.
Colnago still makes its frames by hand with star-shaped lugs and tubes, which the brand says are stiffer than a standard joint.
The team's bikes are finished mostly using components with an Italian heritage and Swift’s C60 is tricked out head-to-toe in Campy Super Record EPS. It also sees a power2max power meter at the cranks with 172.5 crank arms and 53-39 chainrings, and he’s also rolling on Campy Bora Ultra 50 wheels with 25c Vittoria Corsa tubs.
Swift rides a size 53 frame with a 130mm stem and 420mm Deda bars (Deda measures ‘outside to outside’). At the back is an 11-29T cassette with six titanium sprockets and Campy’s Ultrashift teeth profile. For his seating arrangements, Swift opts for a Selle Italia SLR team edition saddle.
The only bit of kit not originating from an Italian outfit are his French Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Colnago C60
- Fork: Colnago C60
- Headset: Colnago
- Stem: Deda Zero 100, 130mm
- Handlebar: Deda Zero100 Shallow, 420mm
- Front brake: Super Record Brakeset
- Rear brake: Super Record Brakeset
- Brake/shift levers: Super Record EPS
- Front derailleur: Super Record EPS
- Rear derailleur: Super Record EPS
- Cassette: Super Record 11-29T
- Chain: Super Record
- Crankset: Super Record with power2max
- Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
- Wheelset: Bora Ultra 50
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa 25c tubular
- Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
- Seatpost: Colnago carbon
- Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Critical measurements
- Rider's height: 1.79m
- Rider's weight: 69kg
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 770mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 700mm
- Total bicycle weight: 7.23kg