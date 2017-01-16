article
By

Gallery: Ben Swift's Colnago C60

Englishman swapping from one Italian bike to another

After finishing second in the 2016 Milan San-Remo in the Team Sky colours, Englishman Ben Swift left the British team to ride for the brand new WorldTour team, UAE Abu Dhabi. Swapping from Pinarello to Colnago, Swift and the rest of the UAE Abu Dhabi riders will be riding C60s at the Tour Down Under.

Colnago still makes its frames by hand with star-shaped lugs and tubes, which the brand says are stiffer than a standard joint.

The team's bikes are finished mostly using components with an Italian heritage and Swift’s C60 is tricked out head-to-toe in Campy Super Record EPS. It also sees a power2max power meter at the cranks with 172.5 crank arms and 53-39 chainrings, and he’s also rolling on Campy Bora Ultra 50 wheels with 25c Vittoria Corsa tubs.

The majority of riders are running power meters. Swift and the rest of the UAE Dubai team will are running the power2max units
The majority of riders are running power meters. Swift and the rest of the UAE Dubai team will are running the power2max units

Swift rides a size 53 frame with a 130mm stem and 420mm Deda bars (Deda measures ‘outside to outside’). At the back is an 11-29T cassette with six titanium sprockets and Campy’s Ultrashift teeth profile. For his seating arrangements, Swift opts for a Selle Italia SLR team edition saddle.

The only bit of kit not originating from an Italian outfit are his French Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.

Every component on Swift's bike is Italian, except for the French Look Keo Blade Carbon Pedals
Every component on Swift's bike is Italian, except for the French Look Keo Blade Carbon Pedals

Complete bike specifications

  • Frame: Colnago C60
  • Fork: Colnago C60
  • Headset: Colnago
  • Stem: Deda Zero 100, 130mm
  • Handlebar: Deda Zero100 Shallow, 420mm
  • Front brake: Super Record Brakeset
  • Rear brake: Super Record Brakeset
  • Brake/shift levers: Super Record EPS
  • Front derailleur: Super Record EPS
  • Rear derailleur: Super Record EPS
  • Cassette: Super Record 11-29T
  • Chain: Super Record
  • Crankset: Super Record with power2max
  • Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
  • Wheelset: Bora Ultra 50
  • Tyres: Vittoria Corsa 25c tubular
  • Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
  • Seatpost: Colnago carbon
  • Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

  • Rider's height: 1.79m
  • Rider's weight: 69kg
  • Saddle height from bottom bracket: 770mm
  • Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 700mm
  • Total bicycle weight: 7.23kg
Colin Levitch

Staff Writer, Australia
Originally from Denver, Colorado, Colin now resides in Sydney, Australia. Holding a media degree, Colin is focused on the adventure sport media world. Coming from a ski background, his former European pro father convinced him to try collegiate crit racing. Although his bright socks say full roadie, he enjoys the occasional mountain bike ride, too.
  • Discipline: Road, mountain
  • Preferred Terrain: Tarmac mountain climbs into snow-covered hills
  • Current Bikes: BMC TeamMachine SLR01, Trek Top Fuel 9
  • Dream Bike: Mosaic Cycles RT-1
  • Beer of Choice: New Belgium La Folie
  • Location: Sydney, Australia

Related Articles

Deals

Back to top