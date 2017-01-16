BikeRadar Bargains: 5 great road bargains

It's still January, which means there are still January sale bargains to be found! This week, we've scoured the internet to find some of the best road cycling bargains to get yourself kitted up for the year ahead.

While the end of January means the sales are dwindling and sizes may be limited, it also means that what's left is going to have a serious hunk of money knocked off the price. So if you're lucky enough to find it in your size, there are serious savings to be made.

2016 Specialized Amira SL4 Sport women's road bike — £1500 £999.99

Bag a bargain bike that's built for speed

33 percent off a new road bike is not to be sniffed at and you're only looking at a 2016 model. For under a grand, you're getting a carbon frame and fork, Shimano 105 gearing and women's specific finishing kit.

The Amira is a bike that's built with race geometry and for speed, and is perfect for racing.

Oakley EVZero Range Prizm Daily Sunglasses — £180 £76.98

Bargain Oakleys? Don't mind if I do

These frame-free sunglasses are designed with performance in mind and provide a wide range of vision along with a very low weight.

Shimano Ultegra 6870 Di2 11 Speed Groupset — £1,999.99 £899.98

Time to go electric with this Ultegra Di2 set

Looking to go electric for 2017? Switch up your groupset to Di2 and do with nearly 50 percent off. That's kind of like saving yourself money, right? This groupset has the works, from brakes to chain, to get you set up and spinning.

Rapha Pro Team Aerosuit — £230 £130

Give yourself some aero gains with a skinsuit

Get a head start on speed for the year ahead with this sleek aerosuit from Rapha. A skintight full body gives you the aero gains, but with the fit of a jersey. Rapha developed this jersey with Team Sky and now you can get your mitts on it for nearly half price.

Shimano RS81 C24 Tubeless Carbon 700c Road Wheelset — £649.99 £379.99

Grab yourself a set of carbon wheels for the new year

Featuring a carbon rim with alloy braking surface, bladed stainless steel straight pull spokes and quick release hubs, these wheels are suitable for 8- to 11-speed set ups.