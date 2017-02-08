Gallery: Damien Howson’s Scott Foil RC

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com.

Damien Howson was workhorse come winner last week as he took victory in the Falls Creek stage at the Herald Sun Tour. His only victory since the under 23 individual time trial World Championships in 2013, Howson has built a reputation as a selfless domestique for his teammate Esteban Chaves, supporting the Colombian to podium positions in both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España in 2016.

The newly named Orica-Scott team rode the Foil RC in this year’s Tour Down Under. Designed with aerodynamic advantages in mind, the versatile frameset was ridden in the high mountains of all three Grand Tours and famously took Mat Hayman to Paris-Roubaix victory last year, the first aero bike to do so.

Howson rides an XL frame and has a massive 295mm worth of carbon seat post and Syncros saddle above this. The Foil’s aero stem was also on the large side, measuring 145mm versus the largest 140mm size the stem comes in.

Orica-Scott is equipped with SRM power meters

The Shimano Dura-Ace groupset is paired with an SRM power meter and Howson opts for 175mm cranks and pedals that have seen better days. Orica-Scott’s mechanics are waiting for the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and wheels, but are confident they will have the latest groupset in time for the spring Classics.

The Syncros RR1.5 handlebars measured just 390mm on the tops (centre to centre) and feature sprint shifters on the drops.

Complete bike specifications

Frame : Scott Foil RC, size 58/XL

: Scott Foil RC, size 58/XL Fork : Scott Foil HMX with integrated carbon dropout

: Scott Foil HMX with integrated carbon dropout Headset : Syncros integrated

: Syncros integrated Stem : Syncros aero carbon, 140mm

: Syncros aero carbon, 140mm Handlebar : Syncros RR1.5 alloy, 400mm

: Syncros RR1.5 alloy, 400mm Front brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Rear brake : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Brake/shift levers : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Front derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Rear derailleur : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cassette : Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T Chain : Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed Crankset : Shimano Dura-Ace with SRM power meter, 175mm cranks

: Shimano Dura-Ace with SRM power meter, 175mm cranks Bottom bracket : Shimano Dura-Ace

: Shimano Dura-Ace Pedals : Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 Wheelset : Shimano Dura-Ace C50

: Shimano Dura-Ace C50 Tyres : Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm Saddle : Syncros XR1.5

: Syncros XR1.5 Seatpost : Syncros FOIL aero carbon

: Syncros FOIL aero carbon Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Critical measurements

Saddle height from bottom bracket : 815mm

: 815mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar : 775mm

: 775mm Head tube length : 190mm

: 190mm Top tube length (horizontal) : 580mm

: 580mm Total bicycle weight: 7.51kg

