Gallery: Damien Howson’s Scott Foil RC

This article was originally published on Cyclingnews.com.
Damien Howson was workhorse come winner last week as he took victory in the Falls Creek stage at the Herald Sun Tour. His only victory since the under 23 individual time trial World Championships in 2013, Howson has built a reputation as a selfless domestique for his teammate Esteban Chaves, supporting the Colombian to podium positions in both the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España in 2016.
The newly named Orica-Scott team rode the Foil RC in this year’s Tour Down Under. Designed with aerodynamic advantages in mind, the versatile frameset was ridden in the high mountains of all three Grand Tours and famously took Mat Hayman to Paris-Roubaix victory last year, the first aero bike to do so.
Howson rides an XL frame and has a massive 295mm worth of carbon seat post and Syncros saddle above this. The Foil’s aero stem was also on the large side, measuring 145mm versus the largest 140mm size the stem comes in.
The Shimano Dura-Ace groupset is paired with an SRM power meter and Howson opts for 175mm cranks and pedals that have seen better days. Orica-Scott’s mechanics are waiting for the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and wheels, but are confident they will have the latest groupset in time for the spring Classics.
The Syncros RR1.5 handlebars measured just 390mm on the tops (centre to centre) and feature sprint shifters on the drops.
Complete bike specifications
- Frame: Scott Foil RC, size 58/XL
- Fork: Scott Foil HMX with integrated carbon dropout
- Headset: Syncros integrated
- Stem: Syncros aero carbon, 140mm
- Handlebar: Syncros RR1.5 alloy, 400mm
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-speed
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace with SRM power meter, 175mm cranks
- Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50
- Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
- Saddle: Syncros XR1.5
- Seatpost: Syncros FOIL aero carbon
- Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
Critical measurements
- Saddle height from bottom bracket: 815mm
- Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 775mm
- Head tube length: 190mm
- Top tube length (horizontal): 580mm
- Total bicycle weight: 7.51kg
