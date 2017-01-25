Gallery: Esteban Chaves' Scott Foil RC

Colombian climber extraordinaire Esteban Chaves turned 27 years old just ahead of the start of the Tour Down Under and while he didn’t go out and have a huge night on the town he did ride into second place on the General Classification.

His team issue Scott Foil RC, like team sprinter Caleb Ewan was quite small with Chaves riding a size XS frame. The mechanics at the Orica-Scott camp were hard at work trying to get the team's bikes ready to race, but unfortunately the wrong size Syncros one-piece bar and stem were delivered to the local service course. In light of this, Chaves used a set of alloy 40mm Syncros RR1.5 bars and a 110mm Syncros Foil stem. Interestingly Chaves’ bike saw spring shifters mounted to the front of the drops rather than the inside.

Given Chaves' climbing prowess, it was no surprise to see him rolling on Shimano’s C-35 wheels in lieu of the ever-popular C-50s, wrapped in 25mm Conti Competition tubulars.

Shimano's 9070 Di2 front shifting is super reliable

Due to some delays with deliveries of the new Shimano 9170, Chaves ran an old DA 9070 transmission. When it comes to gearing the Colombian rider, like the majority of the peloton at the Tour Down Under, was running 53-39T chainrings up front and a 11-28T cassette at the back. Chaves also used a SRM power meter with 170mm cranks and PC8 headunit.

While not necessarily known for its saddles, the whole Orica-Scott team was using Syncros seats, with Chaves on the RR1.0 carbon saddle.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Scott Foil RC Size, XS/49cm

Fork: Foil HMX

Stem: Syncros Foil, 110mm

Handlebar: Syncros RR1.5 400mm

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9110 cirect mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9110 rear super SLR dual pivot direct mount

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace, SRM 170mm, 53/39T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C-35

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Syncros RR1.0

Seatpost: Syncros Foil Aero carbon

Bottle cages: EliteLeggeroo

