Gallery: Alex Howes' Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Alex Howes has spent his career coming up through the ranks of the Slipstream Sports program. During his tenure he’s had a handful of wins in the Tour of Utah as well as the now defunct USA Pro Cycling Challenge.

In Adelaide he’s riding a size 54 Cannondale SuperSix EVO frame with Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 derailleurs, shifters and brakes. With Cannondale-Drapac's CeramicSpeed partnership, the whole team is riding the brand's Oversized Pulley System, which is claimed to save three watts. To keep Oversized Pulley Wheels from rubbing on the 28-tooth cog on the Ultegra 11-28T cassette, Cannondale-Drapac mechanic Fred Bassey tells us that they need 116-links in the chain and to bend the derailleur cage slightly. The team is also running CeramicSpeed bottom brackets.

Like just about every other rider here in Adelaide, Howes is running a 53T big chainring, but on the inside he’s only running a 38T. He’s also using Cannondale Hollowgram SiSL2 cranks and a SRM power meter. The cranks have seen some abuse and it looks as though Howes is a heel-in rider, based on the mark on his crank.

It seems Howes' heel rubs on his crank

Atop a FSA K-Force carbon seatpost is a Fizik Antares VS saddle with the pressure relieving channel.

The team is sponsored by Mavic so it’s no surprise to see 40mm Cosmic Ultimate rolling stock, however the label on the tubulars has been scrubbed off — though they appear to be a Veloflex Carbon casing.

At the front, Howes is running 400mm FSA Energy Compact bars with an out in front Garmin mount attached and a 130mm, -17-degree FSA OS series stem.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Cannondale SuperSix EVO

Fork: SuperSix EVO, SPEED SAVE

Stem: FSA OS series stem, 130mm, -17-degree

Handlebar: FSA Energy Compact, 400mm

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace 11-speed

Crankset: Cannondale Hollowgram SiSL2, 53/38T

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Cosmic Ultimate

Saddle: Fizik Antares VS

Seatpost: K-Force

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Critical measurements